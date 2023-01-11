‘Naatu Naatu’ composer MM Keeravani gets played offstage at Golden Globes 2023

Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani

MM Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, and Rahul Sipligunj took home the Golden Globe for Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category. The song featured in SS Rajamouli’s epic action drama RRR.

RRR has made history as the first Indian film to earn a Golden Globe. While the win is a first for India, Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani also became the first Golden Globe winner to be played offstage during his acceptance speech, CNN reported.

Keeravani, accepting the award on behalf of other singer-songwriters, said he was “overwhelmed” by the honour.

"Naatu Naatu is a song of celebration... all we wanted to showcase in the song was lots of stamina and energy," MM Keeravani said while receiving the award. "I'm very excited for the great award I received just now. For the first time, it (RRR) has bagged the attention of the international audience, I am very happy for that."

“It’s been an age-old practice to say that this award actually belongs to someone else. So I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this, but I’m sorry to say I’m going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words,” he said. Keeravani went on to thank RRR director SS Rajamouli, the film’s lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, as well as the song’s lyricist, co-composers, programmers, and scene animator, reports Pitchfork.

The Naatu Naatu composer thanked his family and was continuing his acceptance speech when he was played offstage with music.

Naatu Naatu edged out other nominees like Rihanna and Taylor Swift to take home the award for Best Original Song.