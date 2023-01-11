Golden Globes 2023: ‘Naatu Naatu’ from 'RRR' wins Golden Globe award for Best Original Song



The winner for Best Song - Motion Picture is @mmkeeravaani for their song "Naatu Naatu" featured in @rrrmovie! Congratulations! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ePaXzJ1AoL

— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

"Naatu Naatu" from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR won the Best Song at Golden Globes 2023. The film's team was seen erupting in celebrations as soon as the announcement was made with director Rajamouli, and lead actors Ram Charan and NTR Junior jumping off their seats and clapping enthusiastically.

"Naatu Naatu is a song of celebration... all we wanted to showcase in the song was lots of stamina and energy," film composer MM Keeravani said while receiving the award. "I'm very excited for the great award I received just now. For the first time, it (RRR) has bagged the attention of the international audience, I am very happy for that."



#NaatuNaatu wins Best Song at the #GoldenGlobes #RRR#GoldenGlobes2023 beyond thrilled to see charan’s visuals on such a stage. It cant get any better. M screaming and at loss of words. #RamCharan pic.twitter.com/5dd7vMGxjV — Pravallika Anjuri (@ipravallika) January 11, 2023

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages poured in for the team.

AR Rahman called the feat incredible and a paradigm shift.

Incredible ..Paradigm shift Congrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team! https://t.co/4IoNe1FSLP — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 11, 2023

Superstar and Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi called the achievement a historic one.

What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!!

Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow!

Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !!

India is proud of you!#NaatuNaatu pic.twitter.com/gl7QjMkJtZ — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 11, 2023

Released theatrically last March, "RRR" raised reported earnings over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office.

The Hindi version of the film premiered on Netflix on May 20, 2022 and soon became the most popular movie from India on the streamer globally.

Released theatrically last March, RRR raised reported earnings over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office.

The Hindi version of the film premiered on Netflix on May 20, 2022 and soon became the most popular movie from India on the streamer globally.