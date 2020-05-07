App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 09:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mythological shows witness massive jump in viewership in Hindi speaking markets

Shows like Shri Krishna and Uttar Ramayan are seeing strong traction on Doordarshan.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

The mythological genre continues to gain traction on TV thanks to the repeat telecast of both new and old shows.

The latest BARC data revealed a significant rise in viewership in the mythological genre compared to pre-COVID period (between January 11 to 31 this year).

In the Hindi speaking market (HSM), mythological shows saw high SOD (Share of Duration) and SOV (Share of Viewing) growth as compared to other sub-categories including drama, comedies, action/thriller, horror, among others.

The SOD for mythological shows increased from 11 percent during pre-COVID to 20 percent in week 17 that is week starting April 25. As for SOV, the genre grew from 15 percent during pre-COVID to 44 percent in week 17.

related news

The finale of Uttar Ramayan, a follow-up serial of Ramayan recorded 67.8 million impressions on Doordarshan.

‘Impressions’ are the number of individuals in thousands, of a target audience, who viewed an event, averaged across minutes.

After Uttar Ramayan, the channel is now offering its viewers another mythological show called Shree Krishna. The newly launched show that started airing on DD from April 26 onwards registered 30 million impressions.

But it is not Doordarshan alone that is gaining from mythological shows. Other channels too are seeing strong traction thanks to this genre.

Star Plus that has acquired the rights for 1987 Ramayan launched the show on April 27. Ramayan’s launch on Star Plus recorded 9.5 million impressions.

Colors has also acquired an iconic show. The channel launched Mahabharat and the show recorded 3.5 million impressions on its first day.

While mythological shows have performed better than other categories in the Hindi speaking market but even down south as well the genre is seeing good growth.

Comparing week 17 to pre-COVID, the SOD for the genre grew to 15 percent from five percent.

Similarly, the SOV grew from two percent during pre-COVID to 11 percent in week 17.

First Published on May 7, 2020 09:23 pm

tags #Entertainment

