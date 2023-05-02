'Hello, pearls': Decoding Alia Bhatt's Met Gala gown with 1 lakh pearls

Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in an elegant, understated Prabal Gurung embroidery-and-pearls gown.

The Met Gala is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated events in the fashion calendar, and this year's event was no exception. With the theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the star-studded event celebrated the work of legendary Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019.

Actor Alia Bhatt made her Met debut this year in a stunning white gown embroidered with a lakh pearls, designed by Prabal Gurung. Her outfit was inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look, which was a tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld's genius in couture. Dua Lipa, popstar and co-chair of the fashion extravaganza event also opted for a dress similar to the famous Schiffer bridal look.

Alia Bhatt has been on a roll, and her appearance at the Met Gala came just days after she won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for her performance in "Gangubai Kathiawadi." The actor took to Instagram to share her excitement about her Met Gala debut and her outfit.

In her post, Alia Bhatt wrote that she has always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides and the innovative and awe-inspiring couture creations of Karl Lagerfeld. She further added that her outfit was a labour of love by Prabal Gurung, who had previously designed outfits for Deepika Padukone for the sameevent. The embroidery, made with 100,000 pearls, is a proud tribute to India's craftsmanship.

She posted a series of photos on Instagram with the caption:

“Met Gala — Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look.”

“I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met.”

“A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair.”

“Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED,” Bhatt, 30, wrote.



Karl Lagerfeld was one of the most influential designers of our time, and his legacy lives on through his work. He was the creative director of Chanel for over three decades, and his designs are still revered in the fashion industry. Lagerfeld was known for his love of couture and his attention to detail, which is evident in Alia Bhatt's Met Gala outfit inspired by one of his most iconic creations.