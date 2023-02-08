English
    Madonna's savage comeback to trolls on her Grammys appearance: 'Ageism and misogyny'

    A large section of the internet reacted to how Madonna looked and how she was 'unrecognisable' at Grammy Awards 2023.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST
    Music icon Madonna hit out at people commenting about her appearance at the Grammy Awards earlier this week saying she was once again “caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny”. The singer opened about how she felt after a large section of the internet reacted to how she looked and how she was “unrecognisable” at the Grammys.

    “Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim, many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face,” Madonna, 64, wrote in the caption of her Instagram Reels which has a montage of her moments from the event.


    “Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in,” she said.








