English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    'Koffee with Karan' set to return for season 7 in July

    'Koffee with Karan': Filmmaker Karan Johar's talk show first premiered on Star World in 2004 and went on to become hugely popular.

    PTI
    June 19, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST
    Koffee with Karan will be returning for Season 7 on Disney+Hotstar.

    Koffee with Karan will be returning for Season 7 on Disney+Hotstar.


    Filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday said the seventh season of his celebrity chat show "Koffee with Karan" will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7. The director took to Twitter to share the announcement.

    ""Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew! Koffee With Karan S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar!" Johar wrote.

    He also shared a mash-up video of the previous seasons of the popular show.

     

    Close

    Related stories

    "'Koffee With Karan' season 7 is back. This time exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. It's going to be bigger, better, and more beautiful. Please stay tuned," the director said in the clip.

    The show first premiered on the TV channel Star World in 2004 and ran for six seasons on the small screen till 2019.

    On the film front, Johar is awaiting the release of his upcoming directorial "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" on February 10, 2023. He has also announced "Action Film", his next movie as a director.
    PTI
    Tags: #Karan Johar #Koffee with Karan #talk shows
    first published: Jun 19, 2022 11:50 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.