Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra share first video from wedding. Cue 'Ranjha' from 'Shershaah'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7 in Rajasthan. (Image credit: sidmalhotra/Instagram)

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in a dreamy, royal ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7, 2023. While the newlyweds shared photos of the wedding on Instagram, the first video of their varmala ceremony and Advani’s entry was just shared on February 10 by the actors.

The video starts with Kiara Advani’s entry with a phool chadar being held by a few others. She walks as the gate opens towards her soon-to-be-husband and starts dancing. Malhotra feigns that she is late while she gestures at him that he looks great. They embrace each other and then begins the varmala ceremony.

Malhotra dodges the first time and then gives in while Advani garlands him with rose petals being showered upon them. The exchange garlands and share a kiss and then wave to the crowd of family and friends cheering them on.

The video ends with the two bowing with folded hands at each other during one of the ceremonies from the wedding. The superhit song “Ranjha” from the couple’s first movie together “Shershah” played in the background.

Watch the dreamy video here:



The actors got married in Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer with many friends and colleagues from the industry in attendance.

Their first photos as husband and wife already broke the internet. The stars have held a reception in Delhi and are all set to throw another in Mumbai for other friends.

The couple’s mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies were also held at the same venue in Rajasthan. Advani’s beautiful lehenga was designed by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.