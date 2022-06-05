June 2022: What to watch on SonyLIV, Zee5, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Netflix

Directed by Vinay Waikul, 'The Broken News' marks the OTT debut of Bollywood star Sonali Bendre.

While over 20 Hindi films, including Samrat Prithviraj, Sarfarosh 2, No Means No, Nikamma, Shamshera, Iti, Sherdil, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Talvar 2, Tejas, Tera Kya Hoga Johny, Lion, Dabangg 4, Antaryatri Mahapurush and Jaane Kya Tune Kahi, are getting a theatrical release this month, there are also many big OTT releases scheduled for this month. Here’s what you can catch in June, at home, on your OTT screens:

June 2

Borgen S4 (Netflix)

Genre: Political drama

The fourth season of the series is touted to be the last. Nine years have passed since the third season of this Danish political drama aired. Created by Adam Price, the series is about Birgitte Nyborg, a minor centrist politician who becomes the first female prime minister of Denmark. She goes on to become a businesswoman, and eventually forms a political party. The current season will show Birgitte as the foreign minister. This show has seen international stars like Sidse Babett Knudsen (Westworld, A Hologram for the King) and Pilou Asbaek (Game of Thrones and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) in breakthrough roles.

June 3

Interceptor (Netflix)

Genre: Action thriller

Expected to be all about action and thrill, this Netflix series will see Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey, and Aaron Glenane in the prominent roles. Directed by Matthew Reilly, the story is about an army veteran who has been tasked with defending a nuclear missile interceptor on her own in a remote location, right in the middle of the ocean, when an unknown entity launches a simultaneous coordinated attack on the facility. She uses her years of tactical training and military expertise.

The Boys Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video)

Genre: SciFi, Drama, Thriller

This third season of The Boys promises to take its fans on a rather wild ride, as compared to the two earlier seasons. Starring Karl Urban and Jack Quaid, it will deal with a new threat that poses an immense risk to humanity. Consisting of a total of eight episodes, the first three episodes of season three will be aired on June 3, and then one episode will drop every week till the finale on July 8. It will all be about a war between the Boys and the superhero agency, The Seven. Butcher, Homelander and Hughie will again see and cause a lot of bloodshed in the process, while Seven will also be deeply involved.

Ek Badnaam…Aashram Season 3 (MxPlayer)

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Finally, the third season of the Bobby Deol starrer is here. Baba Nirala has turned more powerful. Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is the sorceress, and is trying to impress the Godman. Aaditi Pohankar (Parminder) returns with a commitment to see the real face of Baba.

June 6

Aashiqana (Disney+Hotstar)

Genre: Thriller-romance

The series directed and produced by Gul Khan, tells the story of the Chauhans and Sharma families who have both been inflicted by the untimely death of a beloved member and the mystery surrounding their deaths haunts the lives of protagonists Yash and Chikki. Will their love story flourish amidst all this? Starring Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey in the lead, the series also features an ensemble cast including Geeta Tyagi, Vipul Deshpandey, Geeta Bisht, Anshul Singh, Anshu Srivastava, Inderjeet Modi, Manohar Teli, Harshita Shukla, Sneha Chauhan, Palash Prajapati, Pankaj Singh, Maira D Mehra, Rati Pandey and Siddhant Karnick in pivotal roles.

June 8

Ms Marvel (Disney+Hotstar)

Genre: Superhero fiction, comedy

A Muslim American teenager Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, is a massive fan of superhero ‘Captain Marvel’. This mini web series, an original series from Marvel Studios, is about this student who looks up to the superhero Captain Marvel and it is her long-awaited desire to become a superhero like her.

She is actually an oddball at school who doesn’t fit in. However, when she discovers that she possesses magical, superhero-like abilities, everything changes for her. Iman Vellani stars in role of Kamala Khan, alongside Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

Hustle (Netflix)

Genre: Drama, Sports

Directed by Jeremiah Zagar, Hustle, is a sports drama starring Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Robert Duvall amongst others. The story of a former down-on luck basketball scout who happens to find talent with extreme potential, it revolves around Stanley Sugerman’s (Adam Sandler) love for basketball and his subsequent journey to make it in the NBA. This motivational drama showcases Adam Sandler’s comic genius and how the player dealt with numerous life challenges and eventually gathered all of his inner strength and empowered himself. He goes against everything to bring the young basketball prodigy to the forefront of the NBA.

June 10

Ardh (Zee5)

Genre: Comedy

Written and directed by Palash Muchhal, Ardh starring Rajpal Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Hiten Tejwani and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, is a unique story with Rajpal Yadav in a never-seen-before avatar and marks the debut of TV star Rubina. It is the story of a small-town man and theatre actor, Shiva who struggles to be a part of Bollywood. He pretends to be a transgender and asks for alms in the local trains and at the street signals. There are six songs by Sonu Nigam, Armaan Malik, Palak Muchhal, Rekha Bhardwaj, Rubina Dilaik, Divya Kumar, Parry G and Amit Mishra, in this Zee5 exclusive film.

The Broken News (Zee 5)

Genre: Drama

Directed by Vinay Waikul, this show marks the OTT debut of Bollywood star Sonali Bendre. Starring other seasoned actors like Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Indraneil Sengupta, Faisal Rashid, Kiran Kumar, among others this show shows promise. The Broken News is an official adaptation of the popular British series Press.

Feels Like Home (Lionsgate Play)

Genre: Drama

Director Sahir Raza showcases the story of four college boys in this coming of age drama with the tagline ‘A Bromantic Hangover’. The cast includes Preet Kammani, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja and Anshuman Malhotra in the lead roles and Himika Bose, Inayat Sood will be playing pivotal parts.

First Kill (Netflix)

Genre: Drama

Netflix is known for its love of book adaptations and the newest one is Victoria E Schwab’s gay vampire-hunter romantic short story First Kill. With a total of eight one-hour long episodes , the series tells the story of what happens when teenage vampire Juliette sets her sights on a new girl in town Calliope for her first kill. To her surprise, Calliope turns out to be from a family of renowned vampire hunters. Both figure out eventually that they won't be easy to kill and that it was way too easy for them to fall for each other. Starring Jonas Dylan Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell, this unexpected show has thrilling turn of events

Peaky Blinders S6 (Netflix)

Genre: Historical drama, Crime

This is easily the most awaited season. Created by Steve Knight this British crime drama series has Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Helen McCrory and Sophie Rundle among others. The badass Thomas Shelby will return for the final time in this series’ last ever season. Season six of this drama is touted to tie all the loose ends from the story so far. There is news that Netflix will soon be planning a film on this story too.

Fairfax Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Fantasy

This adult animated series created by Matt Hausfaster, Aaron Buchsbaum, and Teddy Riley has actors Skyler Gisondo, Kiersey Clemons, Peter S. Kim, Jaboukie Young-White, Fieri entertaining viewers with their voices. This eight episode second season brings back the group of clout-chasing friends for more quests to find their true selves while struggling as teenagers in middle school.

June 15

Avrodh: The Seige Within season 2 (SonyLIV)

Genre: Action, Thriller

Directed by Raj Acharya, the second season is also touted to be based on Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s book India’s Most Fearless that has heroic stories of our Indian Army. The first season of this military drama starred Amit Sadh in the main lead role as Major Videep Singh and other actors Vikram Gokhale (Prime Minister), Neeraj Kabhi (National Security Advisor), Darshan Kumar (Major Raunaq Gautam), Ananth Narayan Mahadevan (Satish Mahadevan), and Madhurima Tuli (Journalist Namrata Joshi) in the pivotal roles. The second season is touted to have Abir Chatterjee, Aahana Kumra, Anant Mahadevan, Krishna Hebbale, Mohan Agashe, Neeraj Kabi, Rajesh Khattar, Sanjay Suri and Vijay Krishnan.

June 17

Spiderhead (Netflix)

Genre: Psychological thriller, Science fiction

Based on a short story titled Escape From Spiderhead by Man Booker Prize winning author George Saunders, this thriller sees the charming hottie Chris Hemsworth return to Netflix. Directed by Joseph Kosinski (known for Tron: Legacy, Oblivion and others) the film also stars Tess Haubrich, BeBe Bettencourt, Mark Paguio, Sam Delich, Joey Vieira, and Daniel Reader. The science-fiction thriller is about a doctor who experiments on the inmates in a state-run prison.

She Season 2 (Netflix)

Genre: Crime, Drama

This Netflix original series written and created by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has all the seven episodes of season 2 directed by Arif Ali. Starring Aaditi Pohankar as an undercover constable, this season picks up right where the previous ended. Bhumika (Aaditi) finds herself back into the dark alleys wrestling with the twin forces of duty and desire. The series also stars Kishore Kumar G, Vishwas Kini, Shivani Rangole, Sam Mohan, Suhita Thatte, Saqib Ayub, Sandeep Dhabale, Rohit Kokate, Mohammad Ali Baig, and Resh Lamba.

The Lake (Amazon Prime Video)

Genre: Comedy

Jordan Gavaris, Madison Shamoun and Julia Stiles starrer, this series showcases the quintessential Canadian cottage experience and is about a gay man, Justin (Jordan), who returns after a break-up with his long-term partner, and brings Billie (Madison), the bi-racial biological daughter he gave up for adoption, to the lake where he spent his summers as a boy. He hopes spending the summer together with his daughter will bring them closer but his obsession with taking control back of his family cottage from his stepsister Maisy-May (Julia) works the other way.

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Amazon Prime Video)

Genre: Romance, Drama

This is the adaptation of American author of young adult fiction, Jenny Han’s novel by the same name. Jenny is also the author of the bestselling To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before series, which saw three Netflix films, all executive produced by her. This multigenerational drama is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of an unforgettable romantic summer. Starring Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso and others, this one is a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship.

June 22

Umbrella Academy Season 3 (Netflix)

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Comedy

The wait is over and everyone’s favourite super-dysfunctional super-powered family is all set to return with its highly anticipated third season. Created by Steve Blackman, The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book series created and written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. In the 10-episode, third season, Sir Reginald is alive and the existence of The Sparrow Academy is revealed. A new timeline that doesn’t include the existence of the UA has been created and Marcus is the new Number One. Elliot Page (Ellen earlier), who came out as a trans-man, is playing the role of Victor Hargreeves, instead of Vanya. The cast includes Aidan Gallagher, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Jordan Claire Robbins, Kate Walsh, Adam Godley, Cameron Britton and others. The new cast in Season three includes Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstien, Genesis Rodrigues and Cazzie David.

June 24

Forensic: The Truth Lies Within (Zee5)

Genre: Thriller

The Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte-starrer, Forensic: The Truth Lies Within is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name and has been directed by Vishal Furia of Chhorii fame.

In this edge of the seat investigative thriller, Vikrant will be seen as forensic expert Johnny Khanna and Radhika his leading lady Megha Sharma. The cast also includes Prachi Desai and Rohit Bose Roy in prominent roles.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (Netflix)

Genre: Crime, Drama

Based on the popular Spanish series of the same name, this Korean series has been directed by Kim Hong-sun.

Written by Ryu Yong-jae, this Netflix original has Yoo Ji-tae, Park Hae-soo, Jeon Jong-seo, Lee Won-jong, and Park Myung-hoon in lead roles.

The story remains similar to the original and is a hostage crisis drama set in the Korean Peninsula, and involves a mastermind genius strategist (just like Professor) and other interesting characters with different personalities and special abilities.