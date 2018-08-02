July ends on a strong note thanks to Mission Impossible; Dhadak, Sanju other notable performers

July may not be considered as a lucrative period for the movie business, but it has turned out to be a successful one in 2018 thanks to the strong line-up of films. Despite being a no-holiday month, films in July managed a decent run at the box office with some even turning out to be profitable ventures.

Sanju released in June but most of its collections spilled over in July with the film emerging as the biggest hit of the year so far collecting Rs 337 crore in India.

What came as a surprise was the strong revenue generation for Dhadak. Produced by Karan Johar and the remake of highest grossing Marathi film, Sairat, Dhadak pocketed Rs 64.89 crore in 13 days since its release on July 20.

Another biopic that won hearts was Diljit Dosanjh-starrer, Soorma which grossed Rs 30.11 crore since its release on July 13. The movie joins the list of many biopics that have tasted success in the recent past and have given the genre a new place in the Indian film industry.

Hollywood releases this month also continued the momentum their predecessors has built at the Indian box office. Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp minted Rs 30.60 crore although the business was no where to close what other Marvel films made this year such as Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War. However, Ant-Man is a fairly peripheral character in the Marvel universe and it still had a lasting appeal both domestically and worldwide.

And the latest Hollywood offering Mission Impossible - Fallout has also taken the Indian box office by storm with collections to the tune of Rs 56.10 crore in its first week. Trade pundits had speculated the Mission Impossible franchise to make a promising start but the film it seems has exceeded their expectations owing to the loyal fans the franchise has gathered over the years.

Even regional films did not disappoint moviegoers this month and Marathi film Chumbak, Malayalam romantic drama Koode and Telugu action film Saakshyam added strong numbers in their kitty.