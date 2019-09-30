International Podcast Day: Digital audio shows gaining momentum in India

International Podcast Day is observed around the world on September 30 and this is the perfect time to discuss the growth of audio content in India. After all, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi prefers to share his 'Mann ki Baat' via podcast.

However, not all podcasts have as significant a reach as the PM's digital audio show. Nonetheless, the podcast industry in India has witnessed a steady growth.

According to a 2019 PwC report, consumption of podcasts has increased significantly in India over the past few years.

By end-2018, monthly listeners for podcasts increased to four crore from 2.5 crore in 2017, a 57.6 percent rise. It is this listener base that has made India the world's third-largest podcast-listening market (after China and the US).

The report estimates growth in the podcast industry to continue with listener numbers increasing at a 34.5 percent CAGR to 17.61 crore by 2023.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Amit Doshi, founder and CEO, IVM Podcasts said that while India is a nascent market for podcast, it has phenomenal growth potentials.

In an earlier interview he had said that because the way radio licensing is structured in India, we do not have talk radio.

"This leads to larger challenge because most of the talk radio’s natural extension is podcast. In India, we don’t have that. It makes for a big challenge but also turns into a bigger opportunity because if human behaviour kind of prescribes that one out of three listeners is going to be listening to talk and the fact that they don’t listen to it right now is mainly education problem," he had said.

But when it comes to brands, they are getting more aware about the podcast space, said Kavita Rajwade, co-founder, IVM Podcasts.

She added that BFSI and financial companies are the top categories for the podcast space. This is because in India, small brands do not have experimental budgets but BFSI does.

While it is the subject of the show and the market size it caters to on which advertising depends, Doshi said that ad rates could be anywhere around Rs 5,000 per episode.

Podcasts is an attractive proposition for brands because of its regional growth. Rajwade said that IVM has seen huge growth in regional space.

Hence, IVM is more focused on catalogue expansion.

"We would like more shows in regional language. Currently, the ratio is 85:5 but I would like to see it getting 60:40 in favour of regional," said Doshi.

In regional languages it has shows like Ponniyin Selvan, a Tamil narrative podcast, Puliya Baazi, Golgappa, Marathi podcast among others.

With increasing interest in the podcast space in India, is it the right time to follow a career as a podcaster? Doshi answered that he knows a large number of people making a living through podcasts.