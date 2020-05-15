INOX warns of retributive measures against direct OTT releases

Direct-to-digital releases have ruffled feathers of the producers and exhibitors across the country, consequently, INOX, one of the leading players in India's multiplex industry has come out strongly to express its 'extreme displeasure' over the shift in trend.

In a statement on May 14, multiplex operator INOX said that "the move by a production house to release their movie directly on OTT platform by skipping the theatrical window run and deviating from the globally prevalent content windowing practice is alarming and disconcerting."

“Cinemas and content creators have always been into mutually beneficial partnerships, where one’s action provided fillip to another’s revenue. This partnership has endured for decades, and has provided succour to each other,” INOX said in a statement.

The statement further said that, "In these troubled times, it is disturbing to see one of the partners not interested in continuing the mutually beneficial relationship, especially when the need of the hour is to stand shoulder to shoulder with each other, and bring the film industry back to its vibrant best.”

"Such acts, though isolated, vitiate the atmosphere of mutual partnership and paint these content producers as fair-weather friends rather than all-weather life-long partners," the statement added.

In the concluding lines, the statement also mentioned that INOX will now be ‘constrained to examine’ its options, and reserves all rights, including taking retributive measures, in ‘dealing with such fair-weather friends’.

After INOX's statement, the Producers Guild of India also issued a statement on May 15 saying that this is the time when the entire film fraternity should come together with empathy and support.

"At a time like this, it is disappointing to see abrasive and unconstructive messaging from some of our colleagues in the exhibition space," the statement said.