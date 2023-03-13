Oscars 2023 highlights for India: 'Naatu Naatu', Deepika Padukone on stage

The 95th Academy Awards saw India win two out of the three Oscars it was nominated for. There was an electrifying performance by Indian artistes and actor Deepika Padukone took the stage as one of the presenters on Hollywood's biggest night. Here is a summary of how India fared at Oscars 2023.

Oscars for RRR and The Elephant Whisperers

Naatu Naatu, a chart-topping dance number from Telugu film RRR, won the Best Original Song Oscar, edging out Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, sung by Lady Gaga.

Oscars 2023 LIVE Updates: Everything Everywhere All At Once sweeps off 7 wins, takes Best Picture, Best Director & Best Actress crowns

MM Keeravaani (R) Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR". (Image credit: AFP)

Oscars 2023: 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' wins Best Original Song

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga's film The Elephant Whisperers won in the Best Documentary Short category.

'The Elephant Whisperers' team celebrate their big win. (Image credit: AFP)

Oscars 2023: 'The Elephant Whisperers' from India wins Best Documentary Short

All That Breathes misses Oscar

Shaunak Sen's highly-acclaimed documentary, an exploration of inter-species coexistence, lost the Best Documentary Feature Prize to Navalny, in a replication of the BAFTAs 2023. Nevertheless, All That Breathes has had a dream run at major film festivals like Cannes and Sundance.

Deepika Padukone on stage

Deepika Padukone, who has become a fixture at global fashion and film events, made a glamourous Academy Awards appearance wearing Louis Vuitton -- the fashion label she represents.

She appeared on stage to introduce Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and their accompanying dancers.

Deepika Padukone turned heads on the red carpet, in an off-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown.

'Naatu Naatu' echoes in Dolby theatre

Naatu Naatu was among the A-list of Oscar-nominated songs performed live during the ceremony. Bhairava, Sipligunj and their troupe sang and danced against a replica of the original song's backdrop, making for an electrifying Oscars moment.

Oscars 2023: Dancers perform 'Naatu Naatu' from "RRR onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.