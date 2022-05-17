English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    India at Cannes | R Madhavan, team reach France for 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' premiere

    'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is a biographical drama about Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was wrongly accused of espionage.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 17, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST
    (Image credit: actormaddy/Instagram)

    (Image credit: actormaddy/Instagram)

    The team of Indian biographical film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect arrived in France’s resort city Cannes on May 17 -- two days before its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

    The film, which tells the story of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was wrongly accused of espionage, has been directed by R Madhavan. He also portrays Narayanan in the movie.

    Rocketry world premiere at Cannes. Did not imagine this when we began this journey,” Madhavan posted on his Instagram account. “The only objective was to tell the story of Shri Nambi Narayanan. That desire has brought us a long way with all your blessings and the grace of God . Please pray for us.”

    Narayanan had been arrested on espionage charges in 1994 while he was working on cryogenic engine technology at ISRO.

    It was only in 2018 that he was cleared of all accusations. The Supreme Court had then ordered an investigation against officials who harassed Narayanan and asked the Kerala government to pay him Rs 50 lakh as compensation.

    Close

    Related stories

    Joining Narayan’s biography in the list of Indian films to be screened at Cannes Film Festival are Baghjan by Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia (Assamese), Bailadila by Shailendra Sahu, Ek Jagah Apni by Ektara Collective (Hindi), Follower by Harshad Nalawade (Marathi, Kannada and Hindi) and Shivamma by Jai Shankar (Kannada)

    This year, India has also been chosen as the “Country of Honour” at Cannes. One Indian actor -- Deepika Padukone -- has been made part of the Cannes jury.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Cannes #Cannes Film Festival 2022 #films #Nambi Narayanan
    first published: May 17, 2022 03:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.