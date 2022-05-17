India at Cannes | R Madhavan, team reach France for 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' premiere

(Image credit: actormaddy/Instagram)

The team of Indian biographical film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect arrived in France’s resort city Cannes on May 17 -- two days before its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film, which tells the story of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was wrongly accused of espionage, has been directed by R Madhavan. He also portrays Narayanan in the movie.

“Rocketry world premiere at Cannes. Did not imagine this when we began this journey,” Madhavan posted on his Instagram account. “The only objective was to tell the story of Shri Nambi Narayanan. That desire has brought us a long way with all your blessings and the grace of God . Please pray for us.”

Narayanan had been arrested on espionage charges in 1994 while he was working on cryogenic engine technology at ISRO.

It was only in 2018 that he was cleared of all accusations. The Supreme Court had then ordered an investigation against officials who harassed Narayanan and asked the Kerala government to pay him Rs 50 lakh as compensation.

Joining Narayan’s biography in the list of Indian films to be screened at Cannes Film Festival are Baghjan by Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia (Assamese), Bailadila by Shailendra Sahu, Ek Jagah Apni by Ektara Collective (Hindi), Follower by Harshad Nalawade (Marathi, Kannada and Hindi) and Shivamma by Jai Shankar (Kannada)

This year, India has also been chosen as the “Country of Honour” at Cannes. One Indian actor -- Deepika Padukone -- has been made part of the Cannes jury.





