App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2019 01:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hrithik Roshan makes a strong comeback with War and Super30 after a 2-year gap

While War turned out to be a blockbuster, his earlier release this year, Super 30 also witnessed success which was crucial for the actor.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

After a two-year hiatus, Hrithik Roshan has come back to the big screen and how.

Not just one, but Hrithik delivered two strong performances with Super 30 and War.

With two very different avatars across his offerings, Hrithik Roshan managed to attract audiences in large numbers, especially for War that is still raking in strong numbers at the box office.

Close

The film has not only entered the Rs 300 crore club but is still trending despite the Diwali releases including Bollywood biggie Housefull 4.

related news

Hrithik brought back his uber cool look and dance moves for War, something which his fans had to wait for two long years. But looks like fans aren’t complaining about that anymore as they are busy enjoying the Ghungroo track from War which has got everyone dancing.

In fact, experts say that the overwhelming association with Hrithik is dancing. And it looks like the audience wants to see him in a certain kind of avatar for a while. War gave his fans just that and this is why the film maintained a strong momentum at the box office.

While War turned out to be a blockbuster, his earlier release this year, Super 30 also witnessed success, which was crucial for the actor.

With an estimated budget of Rs 60-65 crore, Super 30 minted around Rs 147 crore.

Super 30 was a milestone for Hrithik as the film was a way to test the waters to see what kind of roles the audience can accept him in. It was an experiment Hrithik had to take which not only worked but also gave the industry a film with good returns.

2019 has been a good year for both Hrithik and his fans, but that has not been the case every year.

According to experts, the problem with Hrithik is that over the years, he has not done as many films as he could have and that too at the relevant prime of his life.

However, for Hrithik’s next venture, movie-goers wouldn’t have to wait for too long this time as his next release, Krrish 4, is scheduled for the Christmas 2020.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 26, 2019 01:31 pm

tags #Bollywood #Box Office #Entertainment

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.