Hrithik Roshan makes a strong comeback with War and Super30 after a 2-year gap

After a two-year hiatus, Hrithik Roshan has come back to the big screen and how.

Not just one, but Hrithik delivered two strong performances with Super 30 and War.

With two very different avatars across his offerings, Hrithik Roshan managed to attract audiences in large numbers, especially for War that is still raking in strong numbers at the box office.

The film has not only entered the Rs 300 crore club but is still trending despite the Diwali releases including Bollywood biggie Housefull 4.

Hrithik brought back his uber cool look and dance moves for War, something which his fans had to wait for two long years. But looks like fans aren’t complaining about that anymore as they are busy enjoying the Ghungroo track from War which has got everyone dancing.

In fact, experts say that the overwhelming association with Hrithik is dancing. And it looks like the audience wants to see him in a certain kind of avatar for a while. War gave his fans just that and this is why the film maintained a strong momentum at the box office.

While War turned out to be a blockbuster, his earlier release this year, Super 30 also witnessed success, which was crucial for the actor.

With an estimated budget of Rs 60-65 crore, Super 30 minted around Rs 147 crore.

Super 30 was a milestone for Hrithik as the film was a way to test the waters to see what kind of roles the audience can accept him in. It was an experiment Hrithik had to take which not only worked but also gave the industry a film with good returns.

2019 has been a good year for both Hrithik and his fans, but that has not been the case every year.

According to experts, the problem with Hrithik is that over the years, he has not done as many films as he could have and that too at the relevant prime of his life.