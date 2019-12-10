Here's why music OTTs are striking a chord with non-music content

If you think music is the best bet for music streaming platforms in India, think again. In fact, it is the non-music category that these platforms are banking on.

But why?

Talking to Moneycontrol, Prashan Agarwal, CEO, Gaana, said, “People have been consuming more radio content and consumption has moved to digital. Story-telling, comedy shows and shows on music – all have been a part of radio programming.” This is what people want to consume on music streaming platforms as well.

He added that while the audience is niche for such content, it is this audience that drives engagement and retention on the platforms.

Hence, music OTT (over the top) platforms are experimenting with non-music content like podcasts, interviews, story-telling and even video shows.

When it comes to podcasts, major music OTTs are increasing their focus. JioSaavn, which launched podcasts on its platform in 2016, has since then increased its podcast catalog ten-fold.

The platform has developed podcasts such as #NoFilterNeha, Kahaani Express, Take 2 with Anupama and Rajeev, Bhai ke Raapchick Reviews and original music podcast series Talking Music which was live in two languages - Hindi and Punjabi.

Recently, Spotify announced its first three original podcasts in India which went live from December 3.

In an earlier interview to Moneycontrol, Amarjit Singh Batra, MD, India, Spotify had said that over time, 20 percent of all Spotify listening will be non-music content.

Same is the case with Gaana, that is increasing its non-music portfolio by getting 3,000 podcasts by March-end next year; of which 40-50 would be Gaana originals.

For podcasts, Gaana is looking at achieving 100 million streams a month and sees around three percent of consumption coming from podcasts by March, 2020.

Among genres, Agarwal thinks that comedy and devotional will be the biggest section.

While most music OTTs have their eyes on growing the podcast portfolio, Hungama is experimenting with non-music content in a different way.

Hungama is not moving away from the core content i.e. music. It is creating programs around music, case in point being Hungama Music Room.

“This was an informal conversation with music celebrities that gives users a chance to see their favorite artists in an unedited way. It is an audio-visual product where we get into the life, struggle, and challenges of the artists. So, we got a lot of artists sharing their stories and playing music. We had Armaan Malik, Badshah, among others,” said Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media.

Now, Hungama is coming up with Hungama Music Bus, which is like a concert-on-wheels, a property which will feature musicians like Harrdy Sandhu, Jassie Gill, Indian Ocean, Javed Ali, among others.

But what is non-music about this?

“Hungama will also be creating a full-fledged series of six episodes, each of 22-minute length, which will talk about music in places like Ambala, Karnal, Bhubaneshwar where we talk about local bands. Artists like Harrdy Sandhu or Javed Ali may interact with the local bands and then perform for the local crowds," Roy said.