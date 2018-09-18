Here's why compulsory prime-time screening of Bengali films will help the industry grow

In a first, the West Bengal government has made it mandatory for cinema halls and multiplexes to screen Bengali films for a minimum of 120 days in a year during prime time. Prime-time shows are those scheduled between 12 noon to 9 pm.

While necessary amendments to the West Bengal Cinema (Regulation of Public Exhibitions) Rules, 1956 will be made in due course, the new order will be applicable on an immediate basis and is aimed at encouraging the Bengali film industry.

Why is this important? Before 2016, all was not well with the Bengali film industry as it was grappling with losses.

For three consecutive years — 2013, 2014, 2015 — the Bengali film industry did not see financial gains. In 2013 and 2014, the industry incurred losses to the tune of Rs 70 crore but the losses increased to Rs 100 crore in 2015.

Challenges at the ground level due to issues of piracy, poor distribution and exhibition infrastructure also stunted the industry’s growth.

According to a CII-IMRB 2014 report, around 30 percent of Bengali cinema viewers do not contemplate watching a Bengali film in a hall in near future and an additional 10 percent stopped watching Bengali films on big screens in the last one year.

The report also said around 54 per cent of Bengali film viewers in Kolkata had not been to the theatres between 2013-2014 to watch a Bengali film despite proliferation of multiplexes.

For the growth of the sector, the report had suggested that the industry should look at other initiatives such as renegotiating certain industry practices like all prime-time slots at multiplexes being filled up by Bollywood movies.

And with the state government doing just that — giving Bengali films more screen time — it will help Tollywood fare better.

The ruling comes at a time when more and more Kolkatans are queuing up for Bengali films. Movies like Praktan, Drishtikone, Uma, Haami, Guptodhoner Sandhane brought audiences to theatres in large numbers and also got the cash registers ringing.

Uma had recorded 80 per cent occupancy across 70 theatres in West Bengal in the third week of its release.

Kamleshwar Mukherjee’s film Amazon Obhijaan became the highest grosser for Bengali cinema by collecting over Rs 48.63 crore worldwide.

Bengali films have a huge market outside India with Bengali diaspora from both West Bengal and Bangladesh. This section of viewers increasingly want access to Bengali films. Apart from cinema exhibition, digital streaming platforms such as Hoichoi helped in taking Bengali content to wider audiences and offered a new release window.

Along with the box office collection of recent films that has raised hopes for the Bengali film industry, more visibility will be an added advantage for Tollywood.