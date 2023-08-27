Has Adah Sharma bought Sushant Singh Rajput's flat in Mumbai? Here's what the actress said

Adah Sharma was last seen in "The Kerala Story". (Image: Adah Sharma/Instagram)

Adah Sharma of “The Kerala Story” fame has reportedly bought late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s house in Mumbai. A post regarding the same was first shared on Instagram by a Bollywood photographer. The flat is located in Bandra’s Mont Blanc Apartments where Rajput used to reside before his death in 2020.

According to entertainment portal Telly Chakkar, Sharma’s team confirmed the news and said it is “true”. However, details on when the actress will move in and some other information is still awaited.

A video shared by Mumbai-based celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani showed the actress visiting Mont Blanc Apartments. In the clip, Sharma can be seen standing on the terrace of the building. On being asked if she had bought the flat, Sharma said, “Agar kuch hai, main first aapko bataungi. Jab bhi kuch ho, main aapka muh meetha karungi (If there is something, I will tell you all first). I promise.”



For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14, 2020. In 2021, the Mumbai-based, sea-facing flat was up for rent. Rajput was paying Rs 4.5 lakh per month for the two-storey property.

According to Telly Chakkar, the apartment has been in the news since Rajput’s death. The rent of the house was also increased and many people were interested in buying it.