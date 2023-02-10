English
    Farzi review: A mostly engrossing crime drama from ‘The Family Man’ makers

    KayKay Menon is wonderful as the kingpin, Raashi Khanna plays the part of an RBI employee with spunk; hearing Vijay Sethupathi speak in Hindi is weird at first, but it grows on you; Shahid Kapoor is likeable as the anti-hero.

    Sowmya Rajendran
    February 10, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST
    Shahid Kapoor (centre) plays Sunny, an artist who starts making counterfeit currency notes, in Farzi which released on Amazon Prime Video on February 10, 2023.

    An image of cash flying seductively in the wind appears at pivotal points in Farzi, Amazon Prime Video’s web series directed by Raj and DK (they co-wrote it with Sita Menon and Suman Kumar). It marks the graph of the anti-hero’s origin story, his triumph, and his inevitable topple from the throne. The world expects artists to rise above money and its trivial pursuit, but what if one such kalaakaar decides to put all his heart into making it and becomes a counterfeiter?

    Sunny (Shahid Kapoor) loves his grandfather, an old-time journalist clinging on to Kranti, a ‘revolutionary’ magazine that nobody wants to buy. Amol Palekar plays this dignified, forgetful nana who has a vague suspicion that his grandson is up to no good. “You are not doing anything wrong, are you?” he asks Sunny every now and then, and the latter reassures him that he certainly isn’t. But while Kranti magazine and its geriatric employees may be caught in a time warp, the world outside has changed into a different beast – and Sunny and his best friend Firoz (Bhuvan Arora) are determined to tame it. They don’t want to be the “middle finger” class any more.

    Like the director duo’s acclaimed web series The Family Man, Farzi also has a tired law enforcement officer with a failing personal life at the heart of the cat and mouse game. To rub it in, the anti-counterfeiting unit that he heads is called CCFART, a bureaucratic acronym coined by someone who either had a wicked sense of humour or none at all. Michael Vedanayagam (Vijay Sethupathi) is a Tamilian in Mumbai, married to Rekha Rao (Regina Cassandra), a Telugu woman who has had enough of his work baggage. It’s weird to hear Sethupathi speaking in Hindi at first – so indelible is his dialogue delivery in Tamil that the Hindi sounds far less spontaneous. But the awkwardness grows on you after a few episodes.