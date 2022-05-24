English
    Deepika Padukone makes a case for black at Cannes 2022. See her latest look

    Moneycontrol News
    May 24, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST
    Deepika Padukone in a custom black Louis Vuitton gown at Cannes 2022 (Image credit: shaleenanathani/Instagram)

    Deepika Padukone made a strong case for black outfits at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, where she is serving as a jury member this year. The actor has served a slew of stunning red carpet looks at Cannes 2022 – most recently in a feathered black custom Louis Vuitton gown.

    Deepika Padukone arrived for the screening of the Korean film Decision to Leave at Cannes Film Festival in a low-cut, floor-length black dress embellished all over with high-gloss feather accents. Her dramatic eye makeup, nude lips and messy bun added to the glam factor. Padukone kept her jewellery minimal with long earrings.







    A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)



    Deepika Padukone’s custom Louis Vuitton dress was the latest in a long line of black outfits that the actor has worn at Cannes this year.

    She had earlier stepped out in a black bodycon dress from the shelves of Australian designer Alex Perry. Cartier jewellery, paired with a bold red lipstick, completed her look.








    A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)


    As the first Indian to be signed as House Ambassador by Louis Vuitton, it is only natural to see the Piku actor sporting a number of outfits from the French luxury label. For a day out in the French town, Padukone chose a more casual look – she wore a black pullover with high-waisted shorts, all from Louis Vuitton. Golden hoops and a black LV handbag summed up the ensemble.



    On Day 2 of Cannes, Deepika Padukone looked picture perfect in one of our favourite looks. She wore a pleated jacket and trousers from Swedish label ArdAzAei, complemented beautifully by her Cartier neckpiece.



    And, of course, who can forget her first red carpet look from this year’s edition of the invite-only film festival, where Padukone turned the glam quotient up with a black and gold Sabyasachi saree.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Cannes 2022 #Cannes film festival #Deepika Padukone #Louis Vuitton
    first published: May 24, 2022 11:00 am
