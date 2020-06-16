COVID-19 impact: Web content will see higher production cost, extended project timelines

Shooting with additional safety measures and smaller crews will add to the cost of production.

When it comes to digital content, producer Radhika Lavu, who has to her name web series like Gods of Dharmapuri (GOD), estimates a 10-15 percent jump in daily production cost.

“Every day fumigation and medical insurance for each and every person on set means added cost. With restricted crew members, work slow down. If I need 30-40 people on a set and I cut the crew size by 50 percent, my per day production will increase as instead of shooting 10 scenes I’ll shoot only five and my cost will automatically increase,” she explained.

“I am sending revised budgets to OTTs saying that the pandemic cost needs to be included. Plus, I am also sending revised timelines,” she added.

Smaller crew size will be the new normal which every producer will have to adjust to. “On a normal day, pre-coronavirus, I have a crew of around 70 people on a set and sometimes it has gone up to 100. I have had maximum 120 people on a set and that was a big budget series. But for a web series, you need 40-50 people on an average.”

But now that number has reduced to around 20 people to shoot a web series.

Concurring with Lavu on added cost and time, Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India, said, “From the initial production plans that we have worked out, it does look like there will be an increase in production time. Plus, production costs may be optimised given the restrictions in shoot locations, crew sizes and other factors.”

Zee5 will resume production next week.

“Poison S2 and Abhay S2, which we halted due to the lockdown, will resume first followed by others which are in the pipeline,” Acharekar said.

While safety measures will lead to jump in expenses, Nachiket Pantvaidya, CEO, ALTBalaji and Group COO, Balaji Telefilms, said, “Since the guidelines mention that we need to shoot in a restricted space, it will probably allow us to balance the cost.”

For ALTBalaji, shows that will resume shooting include Dr. Donn, Bebaakee, Virgin Bhaskar and Mumbhai.

“We haven’t yet started the production work, but are gearing up to resume operations at the very earliest,” Pantvaidya said.

Even Lavu said she is not rushing to shoot at this point of time. “I am facing issues with the cast. The crew can still maintain social distancing but how will the cast do that on a set. We are having a bit of a trouble with actors not agreeing to come on sets,” she said.

Manpower shortage could be another problem for resuming production since many people have moved to their hometown.

“Once shootings resumes, we will definitely see a shortage of manpower initially. The lockdown should really serve as an eye-opener for the industry with respect to the issues of daily wage workers,” said Neeraj Roy, Founder and CEO, Hungama Digital Media.

Hungama currently does not have any show at the shooting stage and the unreleased ones are in the post-production stage. “Our originals pipeline for the year is ready and we intend to release 12 to 14 shows this year,” Roy said.

As for Balaji Telefilms and ALTBalaji, Pantvaidya said, “We know that 70 percent to 80 percent of workers are still with us as we have ensured that they get paid their basic wage during the lockdown. I don’t think for us the after effects will be that strong, but having said that, I feel the industry might face a shortage of labour once the lockdown is lifted.”

Another aspect is restricting shoots to indoor locations. “The new shooting guidelines will not affect television as 90 percent of their shows are shot on sets, with there being very few shoots conducted outdoors. For other mediums like movies and digital, things will change as many shoots take place outdoors and in foreign locations,” Pantvaidya said.

Lavu added that it is a challenge to write stories with fewer locations and characters.

“People think producing a (web) series is easier than making films, but actually it is more difficult. We always have a beginning, middle and end for a film. But for a series we have a beginning, middle and end for every episode and also for the whole series. Every episode has to be engaging,” she stated.