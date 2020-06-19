COVID-19 impact: TV and OTT make virtual attempts for non-fiction shows

Both television and video streaming platforms are experimenting with creating content virtually, and looks like these experiments are paying off.

Zee recently aired a 25-hour music marathon called Ek Desh Ek Raag to celebrate the running of its non-fiction show SaReGaMaPa for 25 years.

The LIVE-athon on digital and the concert on TV created 45+ hours of new content shot from home, including over 600 performances by more than 200 singers in 10 different languages.

The music marathon garnered a cumulative reach of 63.1 million viewers across 23 channels of Zee channels in India.

On social media, the live concert crossed 165 million cumulative reach worldwide.

So, how did Zee manage to pull this off?

Working from home, over 160 team members across regions weaved in artist performances using tech solutions.

In addition, a Statement of Purpose (SOP) on the audio and video production solutions was given to artists and broadcast teams to guide them.

Along with Zee, Flipkart Video also took the virtual route for creating content in the non-fiction category.

The OTT (over the top) platform which had launched a digital game show called Kya Bolti Public with host Maniesh Paul on April 16 has now come up with the second season of the show.

It is such shows that helped Flipkart Video record a 2.5X jump in viewership in March and April 2020.

Even Disney+Hotstar came up with a virtual dance reality show called Home Dancer where people were asked to shoot dance videos at home to participate in the show.

For winner of the show Ajay Lohar, it was not an easy journey as shooting dance videos at home was a tough task.

Performing stunts on a rough floor in his courtyard was not easy for Lohar.

These virtual attempts in the non-fiction category could stay for while in times of COVID-19 as production of such shows will take time to resume.

According to the guidelines, auditions with large crowds and audience participation for reality shows is a big no.

Experts say that for producers such shows will be the last thought. And if they do want to pursue non-fiction or reality shows then there has to be a change in format.