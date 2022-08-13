English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Cinema bridging north-south divide

    How Indian cinema has stopped being only Hindi cinema.

    Shinie Antony
    August 13, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST
    NTR Jr in 'RRR'. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film released in theatres on March 25, 2022. (Screen grab)

    NTR Jr in 'RRR'. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film released in theatres on March 25, 2022. (Screen grab)

    The predominance of north India over south in the area of films is slowly tapering off. Hindi as a language found its majoritarian voice in the films that went on to become pan-national, with non-North audiences contributing to the hit/flop status of any new release. The unofficial partition of the country into two main directions, north and south, is perhaps at last beginning to be dismantled in a 70 MM cinemascope way.

    Bollywood has by default been the yardstick, the examples, the reference, the object of deeper study. That the southern film industries, not to mention industries from other parts of India, have been copiously producing content has been an add-on and, historically speaking, never the main story. Many things intervened to make cinema from the rest of the country come into its own.

    First, of course, the content. For the longest time, Hindi films borrowed from its regional counterparts and vice-versa. That the southern fare could net national viewers with sheer plot went a long way in sealing its superiority. Hindi films like Masterji, Drishyam, Kabir Singh and Shaadi No 1 had their original versions in the bhasha category – Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada, respectively.

    Music was another story. Original scores from southern films went on to become national tunes. Tearing across state borders, the songs with changed lyrics contributed to the film’s success. Mainly Tamil, with Ilaiyaraaja and A.R. Rahman leading the brigade, these songs were on everyone’s lips: Chinna chinna asai, Urvasi Urvasi, Surmayi akhiyon main, Humma humma… Suddenly, music from down under could not be ignored anymore. It was taking the nation by storm. So much so that Bollywood began to hum ‘Why this kolaveri di?’

    Just when Tamil and Telegu were beginning to look like serious alternatives to Hindi fare came the Malayalee onslaught. Kerala, after its soft-porn phase and then a prolonged comic phase, started to focus on content like never before. The films that sought to do well, despite the overpowering appeal of superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal, had to do so by adopting a different route, one of realism. Film after film dealing with the actual, well-written and with great acting. The Great Indian Kitchen, Ee Ma Yau, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Pada, Kumbalangi Nights, Aarkkariyam…. Going into new genres, presenting life in different ways, mostly magical. New ground was being broken.

    Close

    Related stories

    And just when everyone started to talk about these films from Kerala, the pandemic happened. Which trapped us in with our TV sets, with movie theatres closing down. Now content really came into play. Everything – from the background score to acting by random extra – came under the lens. Carefully cultivated stardoms came toppling down. Mixing and matching of personalised tastes, going by algorithms, subtitles, and the ready availability of content from the world over… an entire audience changed. Hindi films made for mass appeal began to fail: Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, 83, Dhaakad… The list keeps growing. The central star system reported a bug.

    So it is that almost 100 years after Raja Harishchandra was released, Indian cinema has stopped being only Hindi cinema.
    Shinie Antony is a writer and editor based in Bangalore. Her books include The Girl Who Couldn't Love, Barefoot and Pregnant, Planet Polygamous, and the anthologies Why We Don’t Talk, An Unsuitable Woman, Boo. Winner of the Commonwealth Short Story Asia Prize for her story A Dog’s Death in 2003, she is the co-founder of the Bangalore Literature Festival and director of the Bengaluru Poetry Festival.
    Tags: #Bollywood #South films
    first published: Aug 13, 2022 07:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.