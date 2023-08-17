Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split after 14 months of marriage: report

TMZ was first to report the news of the split. (Image: Britney Spears/Instagram)

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have split after only 14 months of marriage. According to PEOPLE, Asghari, 29, filed for divorce with Britney Spears on Wednesday. Multiple sources have also confirmed to the media outlet that the couple has, in fact, separated.

TMZ was first to report the news of the split. A manager for Asghari and Spears’s rep have refused to comment.

The couple who met on the sets of Spears’s music video “Slumber Party” got married in an intimate ceremony in June 2022.

The wedding was organised in the pop star’s home in Los Angeles and was attended by 60 guests including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez.

As per the media outlet, rumours of trouble in paradise started circulating in March but Asghari’s rep denied them all. Addressing the pictures of the couple without their wedding rings, Cohen told PEOPLE that Asghari had taken out the band because he was filming for a movie.

The two were engaged in September 2021. Sources also told PEOPLE that Asghari was Spears’s rock and was by her side during her tumultuous conservatorship battle in 2021.

"Sam has been Britney's rock for years. He makes sure that she eats well and works out," the source said at the time, adding that, “she leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can."

The news of the separation comes as Spears is gearing up for the release of her memoir “The Woman in Me” which will be out on October 24.