Bollywood at Cannes 2022: Fashion hits and misses so far

(L to R) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela at different Cannes 2022 events.

Celebrities looking their glamorous best is only to be expected at the world’s glitziest film festival, and this year’s edition of the Cannes Film Festival did not disappoint when it came to fashion. From Deepika Padukone’s custom Louis Vuitton gown to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s floral Dolce & Gabbana creation, there were some definite hits from Bollywood stars at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. This year, the presence of Indian celebrities at the French festival was especially high, given that India was announced as the official 'country of honour' at the Marche' Du Films also called Cannes Film Market, which is held on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival.

From Cannes regulars Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to actors like Aditi Rao Hydari, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, from composers like Ricky Kej to folk singer Mame Khan, desi representation was high at Cannes 2022. Here is a look at some Indian celebrities who totally nailed Cannes fashion – and some that missed.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Cannes veteran, managed to nail red carpet glam in a dramatic black Dolce & Gabbana creation with exaggerated floral detailing. Her previous all-pink Maison Valentino outfit did not find many takers, and the sculptural Gaurav Gupta couture gown she chose for a later event also polarised opinion, but fans of the actor agreed that her outfit for the screening of the film Top Gun: Maverick managed to tick all the right boxes.

Miss – Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may have managed to make florals for spring look groundbreaking, but Deepika Padukone’s Louis Vuitton overcoat did not find many takers. Worn over a minidress and knee-high boots, the look prompted many to wonder why the actor chose fall fashion for an event held during the French summer.

For her third red carpet appearance at Cannes, Deepika Padukone chose a stunning black custom Louis Vuitton gown. She wore the feathered gown with minimal jewellery, nude lips and kohl-rimmed eyes – not much to fault, as the actor looked lovely.

Miss – Urvashi Rautela in Ali Younes Couture

Another long black dress made an appearance at the Cannes red carpet this year – but Urvashi Rautela in a ruffled gown from Ali Younes Couture failed to impress.

A dramatic silhouette? Check. Colour blocking? Check. Hair on point? Check. What’s not to love in this Aditi Rao Hydari look? Very little, we would venture to say.

Miss – Aditi Rao Hydari in Sabyasachi

Unfortunately, Aditi Rao Hydari’s next look left us disappointed. The actor chose a belted Sabyasachi gown, paired with Sabyasachi jewellery. She wore her hair swept back in a bun with a pink hair band that looked a bit out of place.

All that glitters is Hina Khan in this gorgeous golden dress from Fovari. With its thigh-high slit and tailored fit, it was definite fashion hit at this year’s Cannes Film Festival





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes