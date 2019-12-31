‘Cold Mess’ among Barack Obama's favourite songs, Prateek Kuhad won't 'sleep tonight'

Keeping up with festive traditions, former United States president Barack Obama shared his annual Favourite Music List of 2019 on social media. Much to the delight of Indians, and especially singer/ songwriter Prateek Kuhad, his hit track “Cold Mess” has featured in the list.



From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick. pic.twitter.com/mQ2VssyDwt

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019



This just happened and I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold/mess even reached him but thank you @barackobama, thank you universe. I didn’t think 2019 could’ve gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour. https://t.co/zwaJFIQLmC

— Prateek Kuhad (@prateekkuhad) December 30, 2019