App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

‘Cold Mess’ among Barack Obama's favourite songs, Prateek Kuhad won't 'sleep tonight'

The singer, who is touring the world at the moment, was elated to find his name featured alongside some of the world’s most popular musicians such as Bruce Springsteen and Beyonce

Jagyaseni Biswas

Keeping up with festive traditions, former United States president Barack Obama shared his annual Favourite Music List of 2019 on social media. Much to the delight of Indians, and especially singer/ songwriter Prateek Kuhad, his hit track “Cold Mess” has featured in the list.

Just like every year, Barack Obama took to Twitter late on December 30 to name all his favourite songs and the artists he enjoyed listening to the most in 2019. Sharing the list, he tweeted: “From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick.”

Seeing his name featuring alongside some of the world’s most popular musicians such as Bruce Springsteen and Beyonce, an elated Prateek Kuhad wrote on Twitter: “This just happened, and I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold mess even reached him but thank you @barackobama, thank you universe I didn’t think 2019 could’ve gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour.”

Jim Sarbh, the actor who features in the video, also congratulated Prateek for adding this feather to his cap.
The singer is on a winter tour at the moment and will be performing in the United States, too.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 31, 2019 01:17 pm

tags #annual list #Barack Obama #Bollywood singer

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.