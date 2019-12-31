‘Cold Mess’ among Barack Obama's favourite songs, Prateek Kuhad won't 'sleep tonight'

The singer, who is touring the world at the moment, was elated to find his name featured alongside some of the world’s most popular musicians such as Bruce Springsteen and Beyonce
Keeping up with festive traditions, former United States president Barack Obama shared his annual Favourite Music List of 2019 on social media. Much to the delight of Indians, and especially singer/ songwriter Prateek Kuhad, his hit track “Cold Mess” has featured in the list.Just like every year, Barack Obama took to Twitter late on December 30 to name all his favourite songs and the artists he enjoyed listening to the most in 2019. Sharing the list, he tweeted: “From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick.”
Seeing his name featuring alongside some of the world’s most popular musicians such as Bruce Springsteen and Beyonce, an elated Prateek Kuhad wrote on Twitter: “This just happened, and I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold mess even reached him but thank you @barackobama, thank you universe I didn’t think 2019 could’ve gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour.”
Jim Sarbh, the actor who features in the video, also congratulated Prateek for adding this feather to his cap.
