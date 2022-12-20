'Avatar: The Way of Water' sees drop in collections after blockbuster weekend: reports

A still from 'Avatar: The Way of Water'. (Image credit: @officialavatar/Twitter)

"Avatar: The Way of Water", the sequel to 2009 blockbuster, saw a dip in its collections in India on Monday after its worldwide release on December 16, according to reports. The science-epic made Rs 40 crore on Day 1 in India.

The James Cameron film saw a 60 per cent dip in box office collections on Monday, according to reports. But overall, the film has earned Rs. 129 crore in India so far.



#Avatar is EXTRAORDINARY in Weekend 1… #South circuits EXCELLENT, set new benchmarks… #North sectors SUPERB, mass pockets witness MASSIVE growth on Day 3… Fri 41 cr, Sat 42 cr, Sun 46 cr+. Total: ₹ 129 cr+. Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions. #AvatarTheWayOfWater #Avatar2 pic.twitter.com/qK2n0m9Nzh

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 19, 2022

Avatar is extraordinary in Weekend 1. South circuits excellent, set new benchmark. North sectors superb, mass pockets witness massive growth on Day 3,” film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.“Friday 41 crore, Saturday 42 crore, Sunday 46 crore+. Total: ₹ 129 crore+.”

The film swamped the competition at North American theaters, taking in an estimated $134 million, industry estimates showed Sunday. This number, however, was below analysts' expectations for the weekend.

International ticket sales of an additional $300 million gave the "Avatar" sequel a sizable $434 million total, according to industry tracker Exhibitor Relations. This makes the film one of the biggest cinematic openings in pandemic times.

“The Way of Water” is the sequel to James Cameron's 2009 extraterrestrial epic Avatar -- a film about the battle for survival on Pandora, an extrasolar moon inhabited by the humanoids Na'vi. The story highlights the dangers of greed and has pointed references to colonialism.

"The movie asks you to feel something for nature... It's about maybe feeling a sense of outrage," Cameron had said.

"These Navi characters... they don't look like us, they're blue, they've got the ears and tails. But they represent the better angels of our nature.

"Maybe for 10 minutes after the movie's over, you see the world a little differently," he said.