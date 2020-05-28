App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 08:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Author Amitav Ghosh tweets unreleased Beatles song on Dehradun

George Harrison, a member of the popular English rock and roll boy band, had written the song as an ode to the picturesque hill station

Jagyaseni Biswas
British rock band The Beatles (Wikimedia)
Most people know that The Beatles spent a considerable amount of time in India. What most people do not know is that George Harrison, a member of the band, had composed a song on Dehradun.

Renowned author Amitav Ghosh, an alumnus of the city’s famous boarding school – the Doon School – recently discovered the tiny melodious number that was written as an ode to Dehradun and shared it from his Twitter handle.

The Hungry Tide author a short video of the song and wrote:

The song they composed on Dehradun was never released officially; the only version available on YouTube is the one casually sung by Harrison.

Dehradun is a popular tourist destination for the mountains, greenery, and is home to some of the top boarding schools of the country. All four members of The Beatles -- John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr – had visited the place during their time in India and had fallen in love with its beauty.

They had arrived in India in the year 1968 along with their girlfriends and wives and travelled to Rishikesh to learn ‘Transcendental Meditation’ from Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. They had composed a host of songs during this time, such as the Happy Rishikesh Song. Eighteen of the songs composed in India were a part of the White Album, and two that were a part of the Abbey Road album. However, many songs never got an official release, such as ‘Dehra Dun’.

 

First Published on May 28, 2020 08:51 pm

tags #Amitav Ghosh #Dehradun #The Beatles







