AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija marries fiancé Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed

Ace musician AR Rahman’s eldest daughter Khatija Rahman, also a musical artist, got married to sound engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed in Chennai on March 5.AR Rahman shared a family photo from the ceremony on Instagram. "May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love," he wrote.
Khatija Rahman also posted a photo announcing the wedding. "The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man @riyasdeenriyan," she said.
Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed works at AR Rahman's studio. He had become engaged to Khatija Rahman in December.
Khatija Rahman had made her singing debut at 14. She sang O Maramanishi/Puthiya Manidha in the Tamil film Robo with musical legend SP Balasubramanyam. The song was composed by her father.
Her most recent work a song titled Rock A Bye Baby for the Kriti Sanon-starrer film Mimi.
Khatijqa Rahman has two siblings -- Raheema Rahman and AR Ameen.
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes