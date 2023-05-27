Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma makes her debut in white outfit

Anushka Sharma at the Cannes 2023 Film Festival red carpet on Friday.

The much-awaited debut of Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival took place on Friday. The 35-year-old actor was seen at the red carpet, wearing a white sheath with a ruffled bodice in a floral shape.

The 35-year-old actor attended the festival as the face of L'Oreal and walked the red carpet alongwith fellow L'Oreal ambassadors Andie MacDowell and Eva Longoria. Later, Sharma was also seen posing with MacDowell on the red carpet.



Sharma joins the list of several other Bollywood stars who have walked the red carpet this year such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur and Sara Ali Khan.

Additionally, director Anurag Kashyap was also present at the festival this year with his film "Kennedy" part of the Midnight Screenings sections of Cannes 2023.

While there was no official announcement about Sharma's appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, her debut at the festival was tweeted by French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin.

"A pleasure meeting Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma! I wished Virat and Team India all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to Cannes Film Festival," he wrote on Twitter.

After Sharma's husband Virat Kohli and his Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bangalore bowed out in the league stage of the competition, the duo were spotted leaving the Mumbai airport to London, where Kohli is set to play the World Test Championship final against Australia in June. It does appear like Sharma flew to France from London to attend the festival.

