    Watch: Amitabh Bachchan meets Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbappe at PSG vs Saudi All-Stars match

    Amitabh Bachchan shook hands with all players of Paris Saint Germain and Saudi All-Stars and spoke to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the match.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 20, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST
    Amitabh Bachchan speaks to Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of PSG vs Saudi All-Stars friendly match. (Image: SrBachchan/Twitter)

    Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan inaugurated a friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the Saudi Arabian All-Star team in Riyadh where he greeted both the teams ahead of the match and met football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr among others. The match, which took place at the King Fahd International Stadium, was a highly-anticipated event that drew a large crowd of fans from around the world.

    The veteran actor walked to field with Saudi dignitaries where he shook hands with all players and spoke to Messi and Ronaldo and also met with the coaches and officials of both teams, and posed for pictures with the players.

    "An evening in Riyadh." what an evening. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbappe, Neymar all playing together. And yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game. Incredible!!!” Bachchan tweeted with a video.

    Watch the viral clip here:

    In an action-packed match, PSG beat Saudi All-Stars 5-4 in a memorable goal fest where Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe all scored. The rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo is decades old and has always divided fans on who is the best as the two won 12 Ballon d’Ors between them over the years. Messi lifted the World Cup last year for Argentina while Ronaldo made a money-minting switch from Manchester United to Al-Nassr in a Rs 4,400 crore deal.

    Ronaldo plays his first match for Al-Nassr on Sunday.
    Moneycontrol News
