ALTBalaji partners with Telenet to enter Nepal

Balaji Telefilms' digital arm ALTBalaji has partnered with IT company Telenet to enter Nepal.

Telenet will focus on integration across local billing channels like digital wallets, telecom operators and payment gateways.

"The partnership with Telenet is a major step for ALTBalaji to go global. The tie-up with the payment gateways will further widen the reach of the platform due to the convenience of one-click transactions that were earlier not possible," said Divya Dixit, SVP - Marketing & Revenue, ALTBalaji.

The platform has over 89 Indian originals to offer to viewers.

"The OTT platforms are next wave of entertainment and our strategy to provide uninterrupted access to users via various business models will ensure a new dimension in collaboration for Nepal market while ALTBalaji will ensure high quality engaging content stream constantly for the viewers in Nepal as well along with other countries," said Navankur Sood, CEO, Telenet said in our interaction.

The OTT known for its shows like Apharan, Married Woman, among others added nine shows in the first half of FY22, taking the overall library to 87 shows. The new launches in the first half of FY22 included included Punchh Beat Season 2, Broken but Beautiful 3 and Cartel.

The company sold 2.9 million subscriptions during H1 FY22 and has an active direct subscriber base of over 1.45 million.

Shobha Kapoor, Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms Limited had said that this was the highest subscription growth since the launch of the platform four years back.

In FY21, the streaming platform had sold 4.7 million subscriptions and registered direct subscription revenue of Rs 54 crore as against 3.4 million subscriptions with revenue of Rs 37 crore in FY20.