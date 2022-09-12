Emmys 2022: Where and when to watch it live

Olivia Colman portraying Queen Elizabeth II in a scene from the third season of "The Crown," left, and Queen Elizabeth II at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia on October 20, 1973.

The 74th Emmy Awards is scheduled to take place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday. It will be hosted by actor Kenan Thompson. The nominations list was announced on July 12. HBO's Succession topped the nominations list with 25, followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus at 20 each.

Emmy Awards 2022 will be live streamed on Lionsgate Play from 5.30 am.

The build-up to the event was muted due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week. The British Film and Television Academy cancelled its traditional Hollywood party for nominees, while the Canadian consulate postponed its celebrations, the BBC reported.

The Emmys award ceremony is also expected to reflect on the Queen's death.

This will be the first full-scale Emmys since the pandemic. Last year, the ceremony was staged outdoors and had limited in-person attendance.

Royal drama The Crown, which was the big winner in 2021, is not in contention for this year's awards. Meanwhile, filming on the latest series was halted "as a mark of respect" for the Queen, Netflix stated last week.

Succession is the favourite to replace it in the hotly-contested best drama category.

The Emmys are voted for by more than 25,000 members of the US Television Academy, whose members represent those in front of and behind the cameras. This year's awards honour the best television shows streamed between 1 June 2021 and 31 May 2022.