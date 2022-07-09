English
    Elon Musk’s dig after Joe Biden repeats teleprompter instructions in viral video

    Elon Musk was among the thousands of people who mocked Joe Biden after the US president read out teleprompter instructions in a widely-viewed blunder Friday.

    Sanya Jain
    July 09, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
    US President Joe Biden (Image: Reuters)

    The POTUS was delivering a speech on reproductive rights after signing an executive order that would provide women seeking abortions with limited protections when he made the blunder, reports Fox News. Biden, reading out loud from a teleprompter, accidentally said "end of quote, repeat the line" after finishing a sentence. Those watching the speech concluded that he had mistakenly read out stage directions and footage of the moment quickly went viral on social media.

    “It is noteworthy that the percentage of women who register to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so—end of quote, repeat the line,” said Joe Biden during the speech, as shown in a video shared on Twitter.


    The blunder – although the White House has since denied it was one – went viral on the microblogging platform with nearly 10 million views.

    Tesla chief Elon Musk took a dig at the Democrat leader with an Anchorman reference, apparently comparing Biden to the film’s foolish protagonist Ron Burgundy who reads from the teleprompter word-for-word.

    “Whoever controls the teleprompter is the real President!” wrote Musk as he shared a still from Anchorman.

    According to Daily Mail, however, the White House Press Office is claiming that Biden did not mess up by reading teleprompter instructions out loud. White House Assistant Press Secretary Emilie Simons defended the US president, claiming that he said “Let me repeat that line.”

    This is not the first time that Biden, 79, has come under fire for needing stage directions. Last month, he accidentally revealed a very specific ‘cheat sheet’ with directions on whom to greet, what to say and when to exit during a meeting.
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Joe Biden #Reproductive rights
    first published: Jul 9, 2022 10:58 am
