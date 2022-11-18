Elon Musk thanks parody account for 'helping' him regain access of Twitter HQ

Elon Musk had earlier announced that parody Twitter accounts that are not labelled as such would be banned.

The chaos ensuing at Twitter ever since Elon Musk took over its reins has only been getting intense amid reports of hundreds of employees quitting after refusing to work for Musk and the tech billionaire himself calling employees back and thanking them for helping him regain access of the Twitter headquarters after accidentally locking himself out.

While the first part is true, the latter is a parody in which the "Chief Twit" himself participated.

Alex Cohen, who runs a verified parody account, tweeted on Friday, "I was laid off from Twitter this afternoon. I was in charge of managing badge access to Twitter offices. Elon just called me and asked if I could come back to help them regain access to HQ as they shut off all badges and accidentally locked themselves out."



Thanks for helping out. You’re a lifesaver!

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

Musk responded with: "Thanks for helping out. You’re a lifesaver!"

After a surge in parody accounts following the roll out of Twitter Blue, Elon Musk had announced that the platform will permanently suspend impersonators’ accounts without warning if they are not clearly labeled as parody.

Musk, who was apparently upset with the parody accounts since a number of them were made in his name, had later taken to Twitter after changing his mind about permanent bans.



“Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning," he had tweeted. "This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue. Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark."