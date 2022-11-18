Worried about the Twitter chaos after Musk? How to archive your Tweets in 8 easy steps

The downloaded file opens in a browser and gives a streamlined way to view your Twitter account. (Representative image)

The change of ownership at Twitter has been chaotic not only for the staff -- who have been quitting in hordes -- but also for Twitter users who perhaps have had enough of Elon Musk churning the waters after taking over the micro-blogging site.

While several users have been considering quitting Twitter ever since the tech billionaire decided to buy it, with his recent announcements of a subscription-based service and hints of other changes in the pipeline, many have already been moving on to other social media sites such as Mastodon, an open-source Twitter alternative.

But, if you too have been mulling whether to quit the platform, here's how you can save all your tweets and your profile before deleting Twitter -- in case you would like to save your witty tweets, popular memes and wittier replies.

Twitter, fortunately, makes it easy to download a complete archive of your account that includes all of your past tweets and direct messages. All you need to do is request the information from Twitter, and you'll then be sent a file, which you can download to view all of your data from Twitter -- starting from your first tweet.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to download your Twitter archive:

Go to your Account settings by clicking on the more icon in the navigation bar, and selecting Your account from the menu.

Click on Download an archive of your data.

Enter your password under Download an archive of your data, then click Confirm.

Verify your identity by clicking Send code to your email address and/or phone number on file. If you do not have an email address or phone number on file, you will be redirected to the Account information page.

Enter the code sent to your email address and/or phone number.

After verifying your identity, click the Request data button. If your Twitter account is connected to Periscope, you’ll have the option to request an archive of your Periscope data on Periscope directly.

When your download is ready, we'll send an email to your connected email account or a push notification if you have the app installed. From your settings, you can click the Download data button under the Download data section.

Once you receive the email, click the Download button while logged in to your Twitter account and download a .zip file of your Twitter archive.

It's an HTML file, so it should open a new tab in your default browser. It's not actually loading a website but will give you a streamlined way to view your Twitter account. Also, everything on the page should be interactive.

If you click on Tweets, for example, you'll be taken to a Twitter-like view of your posts and there's even a search engine to help you find specific posts.