    Elon Musk ‘lookalike’ back in spotlight. Video has over 1 million likes

    The video is likely a deepfake but it has nevertheless got the internet talking.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 14, 2022 / 01:57 PM IST
    (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by Udubria Isaac)

    (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by Udubria Isaac)


    A Chinese man has for months drawn attention online because of his uncanny resemblance to Elon Musk -- the world's richest person. Identified as Yilong Ma, he has social media accounts, but many believe he is a deep fake.

    In May, Business Insider had contacted him for a comment on his account on Douyin -- the Chinese version of TikTok-- being suspended. He had  refused to appear on a video call to prove his existence.

    Now, a video, which people believe is of him, is going viral on social media. It has more than 1 million likes on Instagram.

     


    Though posted in June, it is receiving renewed interest. It showed the man standing near a car, seemingly saying "Hi everyone. I am Yilong Ma".

    "Like we need more of him (Elon Musk)," one user commented.

    Another said: "This video is fake".

    Others dropped laughing emoticons in the comments section.

    "I want to know if the original Elon Musk knows about," one user said.

    Musk had acknowledged Ma's popularity back in May, saying he wanted to meet him. But Musk had also expressed doubts about his doppelganger's authenticity.

    "I’d like to meet this guy (if he is real)," Musk had tweeted. "Hard to tell with deepfakes these days.

    The billionaire also quipped: "Maybe I’m partly Chinese!"

    Read: Elon Musk wants to meet his Chinese lookalike 'if he is real'

     
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Instagram #social media
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 01:41 pm
