    Man shares his grandfather's 'elite' iPhone screen time, Elon Musk reacts

    The man, identified as Max Palmer, shared a screenshot on Twitter from his grandfather's- identified as Leonard-iPhone which had details about the time spent by him doing different activities on his phone.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 18, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST
    iPhone

    The iPhone screenshot also had other details such as time spent on productivity and finance (31 minutes), social (12 minutes) and utilities (11 minutes). (Photo credit: twitter.com/@MaxNPalmer)

    A man recently shared his grandfather's iPhone screen time which indicated that it had risen by 157 per cent and the daily average screen time stood at nine minutes.


    The man, identified as Max Palmer, shared a screenshot on Twitter from his grandfather's- identified as Leonard-iPhone which also other details such as time spent on productivity and finance (31 minutes), social (12 minutes) and utilities (11 minutes).


    The man later shared that the tweet had been liked by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.


    "This is crazy. The power of @elonmusk liking your tweet," he wrote in the caption.


    The tweet, which got 5.9 million views and saw a large number of retweets and likes, generated several comments from users. Many stated they wished they could lead a life like the man's grandfather.

    "Built different. We can all be jealous," one user wrote.

    "This is my screen time before I even touch my phone the in the morning," another user wrote.

    "Me when I'm busy with something I really enjoy doing like watching crime documentaries," a third user wrote.

    "Wish I could learn to not depend on my phone. Genuinely despise the amount of time I spend on it," another user wrote.

    The screenshot also indicated that the man's grandfather had spent 23 minutes checking his email.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #iPhone
    first published: Jul 18, 2023 04:48 pm

