Elon Musk says Instagram users have IQ of less than 100: 'They should really get rid of that...'

Twitter CEO Elon Musk had replaced the blue bird logo on the social media platform with Doge.

Twitter owner Elon Musk, in a veiled attack on Instagram owner Mark Zuckerberg, has said that the photo-sharing platform only allows users who have low intelligence quotient (IQ) to create accounts.

"They should really get rid of that 100 IQ maximum limit for creating an account on Instagram," Musk tweeted on Monday.



Ironically, Elon Musk had earlier admitted to having "cheesy secret Instagram account" to check out links sent to him by his friends. Last year, responding to a follower's tweet, the Twitter boss wrote, "I do have a cheesy secret Instagram account, so I can click on links that friends send me."

Musk and Twitter made headlines on Monday after the logo of the micro-blogging site was changed from the blue bird to logo of Shiba Inu or Doge which is the mascot of the digital currency Dogecoin. Last week, Musk also defended his controversial pay model for Twitter, claiming that any social media platform that didn't follow suit would fail because they would be swarmed by bots.

He made his prediction on the eve of Twitter's April 1 ultimatum that verified accounts with the cherished blue tick that had not forked over cash would lose it.

"The fundamental challenge here is that it's (easy) to create literally 10,000 or 100,000 fake Twitter accounts using just one computer at home and with modern AI (artificial intelligence)," Musk told a question and answer session on Twitter.

"That's the reason for really pressing hard on verified where the verified requires a number from a reputable phone carrier and a credit card," Musk said. "My prediction is that any so-called social media network that doesn't do this will fail."

