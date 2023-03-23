English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Delhi man applies for a WFH job via Instagram, loses Rs 9.32 lakh

    Harin Bansal from Delhi came across an Instagram post on ‘Earning huge money daily working from home’. When he clicked on the post...

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    March 23, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST
    The Delhi Police have arrested two people in the case. (Representational image)

    The Delhi Police have arrested two people in the case. (Representational image)

    A man in Delhi lost Rs 9.32 lakh to cyber criminals after he registered for a work-from-home job which promised him 30 percent returns on the amount invested.

    Harin Bansal from Delhi's Pitampura came across an Instagram post on ‘Earning huge money daily working from home’. When he clicked on the post, he was directed to a WhatsApp number asking him to register on a website through a given link to proceed with the registration process, the Delhi Police said.

    "He had to complete the tasks given to him on the website and that was his job,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Singh told Indian Express. He added that the accused told the victim that he will get a commission along with the original amount after completing the tasks given to him.

    “The victim initially deposited a small amount and was able to withdraw the money along with the commission earned in his bank account but later when the money increased, he was not able to withdraw it and ended up depositing more money into the bank account on the pretext of government tax,” the DCP told the publication.

    By then, Bansal had deposited about Rs 9.32 lakh and was unable to withdraw the money. He then approached the police, the cyber police lodged a case of cheating and through technical surveillance arrested two accused, Ankit Rathi, 30, and Sudhir Kumar, 45. “The accused disclosed that they used to lure jobseekers by posting lucrative job advertisements online and extort them on the pretext of paying for various expenses as part of the job,” a police official said.

    Related stories

    Read more: MC Explains: Here’s what to do if you are victim of a phishing scam

    Tags: #Cyber Crime #cyber criminals #cyber fraud #Instagram #online fraud #WFH
    first published: Mar 23, 2023 01:07 pm