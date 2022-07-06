Elon Musk has a penchant for creative socks, says 'sock tech is so advanced'

A favourite theme among creative sock makers seems to be Elon Musk and his fascination with space travel. (Image credit: Rockemsocks/Pinterest)

Back after a brief hiatus from Twitter, Elon Musk, a self-professed "veritable sock aficionado" shared that he has a penchant for creative socks.

"I must confess to a penchant for creative socks. Sock tech is so advanced that you can get pretty much anything in sock form these days!" he said in a series of tweets.



Sock Con, the conference for socks

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2022

The richest person in the world also coined a term for a hypothetical sock conference -- Sock Con.

Responding to Elon Musk, Dogecoin creator Shibetoshi Nakamoto commented, "I only have like 30 pairs of gold toe black socks so I don’t have to find the match when I do laundry”.

To which Musk said, “I find the gold toe sock--inevitably off kilter and washed out--a little troubling esthetically and arguably a bit corpo."



Interestingly, Elon Musk himself has been the preferred subject for a number of creative sock makers. A favourite theme among them being the SpaceX CEO and his fascination with space travel.

Elon Musk-inspired socks available online. (Image credit: Amazon, Boosocki)

Another incident that revealed the billionaire's fascination with socks was when he used it to criticise US President Joe Biden. "Biden is a damp sock puppet in human," Musk had tweeted in January.