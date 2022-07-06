English
    Elon Musk has a penchant for creative socks, says 'sock tech is so advanced'

    Elon Musk himself has been the preferred subject for a number of creative sock makers.

    Ankita Sengupta
    July 06, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST
    A favourite theme among creative sock makers seems to be Elon Musk and his fascination with space travel. (Image credit: Rockemsocks/Pinterest)

    Back after a brief hiatus from Twitter, Elon Musk, a self-professed "veritable sock aficionado" shared that he has a penchant for creative socks.

    "I must confess to a penchant for creative socks. Sock tech is so advanced that you can get pretty much anything in sock form these days!" he said in a series of tweets.

    The richest person in the world also coined a term for a hypothetical sock conference -- Sock Con.

    Responding to Elon Musk, Dogecoin creator Shibetoshi Nakamoto commented, "I only have like 30 pairs of gold toe black socks so I don’t have to find the match when I do laundry”.

    To which Musk said, “I find the gold toe sock--inevitably off kilter and washed out--a little troubling esthetically and arguably a bit corpo."

    Interestingly, Elon Musk himself has been the preferred subject for a number of creative sock makers. A favourite theme among them being the SpaceX CEO and his fascination with space travel.

    Elon Musk-inspired socks available online. (Image credit: Amazon, Boosocki) Elon Musk-inspired socks available online. (Image credit: Amazon, Boosocki)

    Another incident that revealed the billionaire's fascination with socks was when he used it to criticise US President Joe Biden. "Biden is a damp sock puppet in human," Musk had tweeted in January.

    The Tesla CEO made the remark after the US President met with executives from rival car companies General Motors and Ford Motor, but Musk, who has been critical of the Biden administration, was left out.
