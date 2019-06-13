E3 2019: AMD unveils world's first mainstream 16-core CPU and RX 5700 series GPUs

When AMD announced the world’s first 12-core CPU in the form of the Ryzen 9 3900X, the company made a grand statement about its future ambitions. And, while a 12-core processor was a performance behemoth, it still wasn’t the 16-core CPU that the rumours promised. But that changed at E3 2019.

AMD’s Next Horizon gaming event at E3 gave us a first look at the world’s first 16-core, 32-thread CPU. The Ryzen 3950X debuts as the ultimate addition to the Ryzen 3000 family with 16 cores and 32 threads running up to 4.7 GHz. AMD’s Overclocking Team used liquid nitrogen to achieve 5.375GHz, setting a record 12,167 Cinebench R20 multi-thread score.

Model Ryzen 9 3950X CPU Cores/ Threads 16/32 TDP (Watts) 105W Boost/Base Freq. (GHz) 4.7/3.5 L2 + L3 Cache (MB) 72 PCIe 4.0 Lanes (processor+AMD X570) 44 Price (USD) $749 Expected Availability September 2019

The Ryzen 9 3950X currently holds the title for highest performing 16-core CPU and highest performance in a mainstream CPU socket.

AMD also revealed a new and improved software, “AMD Ryzen Master Utility”. The new software features a redesigned user interface and an easier way to overclock CPUs for newbies. The software will make it easier to squeeze every drop of performance from your Ryzen powered systems.

AMD also added another graphics card to the RX 5700 series, which arrived in the form RX 5700 XT. The chipmaker also revealed all the details about the new 5700 series cards, including price, specs and release date. The RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT are built on AMD’s latest RDNA gaming architecture to deliver superior 1440p performance.

Model Radeon RX 5700 Radeon RX 5700 XT Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition Compute Units 36 40 40 Stream Processors 2,304 2,560 2,560 TFLOPS Up to 7.95 Up to 9.75 Up to 10.14 GDDR6 (GB) 8 8 8 Base Clock (MHz) 1,465 1,605 1,680 Game Clock (MHz) 1,625 1,755 1,830 Boost Clock (MHz) Up to 1,725 Up to 1,905 Up to 1,980 Price (USD) $379 $449 $499