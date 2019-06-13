App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

E3 2019: AMD unveils world's first mainstream 16-core CPU and RX 5700 series GPUs

The Ryzen 9 3950X currently holds the title for highest performing 16-core CPU and highest performance in a mainstream CPU socket.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
When AMD announced the world’s first 12-core CPU in the form of the Ryzen 9 3900X, the company made a grand statement about its future ambitions. And, while a 12-core processor was a performance behemoth, it still wasn’t the 16-core CPU that the rumours promised. But that changed at E3 2019.

AMD’s Next Horizon gaming event at E3 gave us a first look at the world’s first 16-core, 32-thread CPU. The Ryzen 3950X debuts as the ultimate addition to the Ryzen 3000 family with 16 cores and 32 threads running up to 4.7 GHz. AMD’s Overclocking Team used liquid nitrogen to achieve 5.375GHz, setting a record 12,167 Cinebench R20 multi-thread score.

Model  Ryzen 9 3950X CPU
Cores/ Threads  16/32
TDP (Watts)  105W
Boost/Base Freq. (GHz)  4.7/3.5
L2 + L3 Cache (MB)  72
PCIe 4.0 Lanes (processor+AMD X570)  44
 Price (USD)  $749
 Expected Availability  September 2019

AMD also revealed a new and improved software, “AMD Ryzen Master Utility”. The new software features a redesigned user interface and an easier way to overclock CPUs for newbies. The software will make it easier to squeeze every drop of performance from your Ryzen powered systems.

AMD also added another graphics card to the RX 5700 series, which arrived in the form RX 5700 XT. The chipmaker also revealed all the details about the new 5700 series cards, including price, specs and release date. The RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT are built on AMD’s latest RDNA gaming architecture to deliver superior 1440p performance.

Scott Herkelman, Corporate VP and GM, Radeon Technologies Group at AMD, said: “Our new Radeon graphics cards with RDNA redefine what’s possible in 1440p gameplay, delivering stunning visuals, amazing performance and industry-leading features to take gaming experiences to the next level.”
Model Radeon RX 5700 Radeon RX 5700 XT Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition
Compute Units  36 40 40
 Stream Processors 2,304  2,560  2,560
 TFLOPS  Up to 7.95  Up to 9.75  Up to 10.14
 GDDR6 (GB)  8  8  8
 Base Clock (MHz)  1,465  1,605  1,680
 Game Clock (MHz)  1,625  1,755  1,830
 Boost Clock (MHz)  Up to 1,725  Up to 1,905  Up to 1,980
 Price  (USD)  $379  $449  $499
AMD also announced a 50th Anniversary Edition of the RX 5700 XT with slightly higher clock speeds and up to 10.14 TLOPS as compared to the 9.75 on the regular card. The new RX 5700 series will feature RDNA architecture. AMD also introduced a new Game Clock between the base clock and boost clock. According to AMD, Game Clock is the frequency expected under typical load.

First Published on Jun 13, 2019 12:18 pm

