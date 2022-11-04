Drunk New Zealand man urinates on plane floor, served notice at Brisbane airport

(Representational image)

A passenger on a flight from Bali to Brisbane has been charged for urinating on the plane's floor after having several small bottles of wine, the Australian Police said.

The 72-year-old man from New Zealand was charged with offensive behaviour. "He allegedly exposed himself and urinated on the floor while sitting in his seat as the flight descended into Brisbane yesterday evening," the police said in statement on November 3.

They described the man's behaviour as "disgraceful", adding that there was no excuse for it.

“Antisocial or illegal behaviour is unacceptable in any setting and the AFP (Australian Federal Police) will not tolerate it at Australia’s airports,” said Superintendent Mark Colbran, the commander at Brisbane Airport.

He said passengers should consume alcohol responsibly. "Families and other travellers have a right to feel safe," he added.

The man on the Bali-Brisbane flight was issued a notice when he arrived at the Brisbane International Airport.

Later, he was produced in the Brisbane Magistrates Court. After pleading guilty to the offence, he was handed a 12 month good behaviour bond.

Airlines and police teams have been quick to respond to the flouting of behaviour rules and instances security violations on flights.

In September, a man had been arrested for assaulting one of the crew members of a Singapore Airlines flight and causing alarm by claiming he had an explosive in his bag, news agency PTI reported.