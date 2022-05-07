English
    Watch: Punches fly as brawl erupts on flight. Shocking video is viral

    A fight broke out between passengers on a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight from Manchester to Amsterdam on Thursday.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 07, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST
    A group of men was seen fighting on board a KLM flight (Image: MayaWilkinsonx/Twitter)

    A group of men was seen fighting on board a KLM flight (Image: MayaWilkinsonx/Twitter)


    A fight broke out between passengers on a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight from Manchester to Amsterdam on Thursday. Shocking footage from the brawl shows a group of men kicking and punching someone who appears to be on the floor of the aircraft. Stunned co-passengers were heard yelling at the men to stop fighting. Despite one of the men, dressed in a blue jumper, being pulled away, others continued to rain punches and brawl in-flight.

    According to Manchester Evening News, six British passengers were arrested upon landing at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport in connection with the brawl.

    Footage of the brawl has raked in 2 million views on Twitter.

    KLM says that crew had to step in to stop the brawl between two 'unruly' groups of passengers.

    A co-passenger, who did not wish to be identified, told Daily Mail that tension had been brewing on the Manchester to Amsterdam flight because one group racially abused the other.

    A spokesperson for KLM today said: 'Yesterday we had some unruly passengers on our KLM 1070 flight from Manchester to Amsterdam. The captain and cabin crew put an end to a brawl between two groups of passengers.

    “All involved were arrested upon arrival at Schiphol Airport. No delay occurred.

    “KLM does not tolerate aggression against employees or passengers. We apologise to our passengers who may have been affected by the incident.”



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Amsterdam #KLM #Manchester #mid air fight
    first published: May 7, 2022 12:57 pm
