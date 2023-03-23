Drunk IndiGo passengers abuse crew, arrested in Mumbai

The incident occurred on a Dubai to Mumbai flight. (Representational photo).

Two drunk passengers on an IndiGo flight from Dubai to Mumbai have been arrested for allegedly abusing fellow travelers and the crew.

The two men misbehaved on the flight after the staff and passengers objected to their drinking.

They had brought along alcohol bottles from a duty-free store, The Times of India reported.

One of them started drinking on his seat, drawing protests from those sitting nearby. The other took his bottle to the last seat.

They were both told to stop drinking. But when they didn't oblige, a crew member took away their bottles.

"They continued consuming alcohol onboard despite multiple warnings from the crew," IndiGo said in a statement. "They verbally abused the crew and co-passengers."

"As per protocol, they were handed over to the CISF security staff for unruly behavior," the airline added. "Post the incident, a complaint has been filed at the nearby police station."

The police booked them under relevant sections of the Aircraft Rules and the Indian Penal Code.

The incident added to a long list of instances where passengers flouted flying etiquette.

In January, two passengers had been removed from a Delhi to Patna IndiGo flight for consuming alcohol. Passengers on domestic flights are forbidden to drink.

Before that, the Air India case took place, in which a drink man urinated on a lady passenger on a flight from New York to Delhi.

Several other urination incidents were reported after that. In one case, a drunk student relieved himself on a co-passenger on an American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi.

The student was taken into police custody and barred from flying with the airline.

