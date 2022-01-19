Diginoor.io, offering actor Rajinikanth's movie NFT, raises $1 million from Polygon, Kunal Shah

From left to right: Shaamil Karim, co-founder, Diginoor along with co-founder, Yash Rathod. Image: Diginoor.

NFT marketplace, Diginoor launched with non-fungible tokens of south superstar Rajinikanth's movies today announced $1 million in its seed funding.

The round saw participation from Contrary Capital, Sandeep Nailwal, FOunder, Polygon Technology, Cred's Kunal Shah, Abdul Wahab Al-Halabi, MD at Embassy Capital, among others.

Founded in 2021 by Chennai-based teenage entrepreneurs- Shaamil Karim and Yash Rathod, Diginoor aims to make NFT adoption mainstream in India with curated Indian entertainment content.

Some of their partners include production houses including AVM Productions, Reliance Entertainment, and other movie studios.

"We started Diginoor to sell NFTs of iconic Indian cinema content, right from Rajinikanth dialogues to metaverse Kabali suits. We plan on using these funds to hire a talented team across functions and tap into the plethora of content in the Indian media industry," said Karim.

Diginoor sold out its first NFT collection from the movie Sivaji: The Boss starring Rajinikanth.

The platform recently launched NFTs from movies Chandramukhi and Kabali and the digital collection included songs from AR Rahman and metaverse versions of movie set props.

Diginoor also plans to start selling Bollywood NFTs along with exclusive music and celebrity NFTs.

"We’re here to build the web 3.0 revolution, homegrown out of India, through cinema and gaming. It’s time we built cutting-edge tech out of India and compete on a global level," said Rathod.