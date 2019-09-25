Dell launches new XPS, Inspiron, Alienware, and G series laptops in India

Dell recently added twelve new laptops and all-in-one desktops to its product portfolio. The new additions come just in time for India’s festive season. The new products include devices across Dell’s Inspiron, XPS, G-series, and Alienware lineups. There are a host of new updates on the hardware front for the latest products including 10th Gen Intel CPUs and OLED display technology.

Inspiron

The Dell Inspiron 15 5000 (5593) offers up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor coupled with up to 20GB of RAM and up to 1TB HDD + 512GB SSD storage options. The Inspiron 15 also offers optional Nvidia GeForce MX230 graphics. The device features a 15.6-inch 1080p (FHD) LED display.

The Inspiron 15 5000 (5590), on the other hand, gets 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. On the graphics front, Dell has opted for the GeForce MX250. The Inspiron 5593 will start at Rs 42,990 and will be available on October 11, while the Inspiron 5590 will be priced at Rs 41,999 for the base config.

The Dell Inspiron 14 (5490) also gets a 10th Gen Intel processor update, up to an Intel Core i7-10510U processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. The notebook gets a 14-inch FHD screen and optional GeForce MX250 graphics.

The Inspiron 14 7000 (7490) offers similar specs with up to 16GB of RAM. The Inspiron 14 (5490) is already available to consumers, while the 14 (7490) will go on sale on October 2. The 5490 starts at Rs 57,990, while the 7490 will go on sale, starting from Rs 86,890.

The new 2-in-1 Dell Inspiron 13 7000 (7391) gets a 13.3-inch FHD display. It is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U CPU with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The device will go on sale on October 2 with a Rs 90,290 price-tag for the base variant.

XPS

Dell’s premium XPS series is also getting a refresh with 10th Gen Intel processors and OLED displays. The XPS 13 (7390) can be configured with up to an Intel Core i7-10510U processor. The new XPS 13 is also equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. The 13.3-inch notebook also sports an IPS display with up to 4K (3,840 x 2160 pixels) resolution with 400 nits of brightness. The XPS 13 (7390) starts at Rs 1,13,990 and will go on sale on October 2.

The XPS 15 (7590) is the second addition to the XPS range that offers up to a 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9980HK CPU with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. It can also be configured with an Nvidia GeForce 1650 graphics card. You can also opt for a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display on the new XPS 15. The XPS 15 (7590) starts at Rs 1,66,990 and is already available in India. Dell claims its new XPS notebooks can deliver over 20 hours of use on a single charge.

Alienware

The Alienware m15 has also been refreshed with new hardware and a revamped design. The new m15 gets an updated design to improve cooling and heat dissipation. You can get the new Alienware m15 with a 6-core 9th Gen Core i7 or 8-core 9th Gen Intel Core i9HK processor. Dell is also offering up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe M.2 SSD storage. The Alienware m15 can also be configured with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080, 2070 or 2060 GPU.

The new m15 also brings the Tobii Eye Tracking feature to a 15-inch laptop. While you can opt to get this laptop with a 4K OLED HDR display, the refresh rate is limited to 60Hz. The Alienware m15 gets a similar design to the top-of-the-line Area-51m. The new m15 is already available to Indian consumers and will start at Rs 1,88,490.

G3

Lastly, Dell also refreshed its entry-level gaming lineup. The G3 (3590) arrives with a 15.6-inch FHD display with narrow bezels and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The new G3 comes in 9th Gen Intel Core i7 or Core i5 options with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB HDD + 512GB PCIe SSD storage. In terms of graphics, you can get the laptop with up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of VRAM. The base model of the G3 (3590) starts at Rs 70,990.

Inspiron AIO Desktops

Dell also dropped several Inspiron AIO desktops, including the Inspiron 24 5000 (5490) and the Inspiron 27 7000 (7790). Both the Inspiron 24 and Inspiron 27 feature 23.5-inch and 27-inch FHD displays, respectively. They can also be configured with an Intel Core i7-10510U processor and an optional Nvidia GeForce MX110 graphics. Dell also offers up to 32GB of RAM and dual 512GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD storage on its new AIO desktops. The Dell Inspiron 24 5000 (5490) starts at Rs 59,990, while the entry-level Inspiron 27 7000 (7790) is priced at Rs 99,990.

Dell’s diverse portfolio will be available at Dell Exclusive Stores, large format retail and multi-brand outlets across India or on Dell India's official online store.

Rs 599 for first year