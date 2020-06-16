Delhi's iconic Taj Mansingh Hotel is now a COVID-19 facility

The Delhi government on June 16 asked the five-star Taj Man Singh hotel to isolate all its rooms to accommodate COVID-19 patients of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The iconic hotel will turn into a temporary coronavirus facility with immediate effect as the national capital looks to enhance its capacity for growing number of patients in the city.

The Delhi government also said that Ganga Ram Hospital would be responsible for proper disposal of biomedical waste generated at the hotel. All hotel staff will be provided with protective gear and basic training to handle COVID-19 patients.

Transfer of patients and arrangement of ambulances will be the hospital’s responsibility, while food, housekeeping service and disinfecting of premises will be done by the hotel.

The charges for using the rooms will be collected by the hospital, which will then hand it over to the hotel.

If the need arises, the hospital can arrange for the stay of its doctors, nurses and paramedical staff at the hotel itself. The hotel and the hospital management can decide the room rent, the government said.

The Taj Man Singh hotel is located in the heart of Lutyen’s Delhi, the city's power district. The flagship Tata Group property becomes the third luxury hotel in the national capital to accommodate coronavirus patients.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had allowed Hotel Surya and Hotel Crown Plaza to be used as COVID-19 facilities.

With more than 42,000 patients testing positive for coronavirus, Delhi has the third-highest number of infections in the country, next only to Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Delhi is woefully short of hospital beds for coronavirus patients following a spike in cases after easing of lockdown restrictions.

