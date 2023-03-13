English
    Delhi Metro prohibits filming reels, dance videos: 'Travel, don't cause trouble'

    'The videos that go viral on social media might be fun to watch, but the faces of other passengers reveal their discomfort and shock at being included. That should not happen,' a top DMRC official said.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 13, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST
    This is the latest in a series of attempts the DMRC has been making to discourage commuters from filming videos and disturbing other passengers.

    Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday prohibited passengers from recording videos while travelling. "Filming reels, dance videos or any other such activities that may cause inconvenience to the passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro," it stated in a release.


    "Travel, don't cause trouble," was the message tweeted by the DMRC.

    Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, DMRC, told Hindustan Times, “We have used memes and humorous content as part of our social media campaign to generate awareness regarding this issue. Organised shooting inside the metro is strictly prohibited, prior permission needs to be taken even for film shoots. If we do grant permission, some amount is also charged as a token of apology for the inconvenience caused to the commuters.”

    Elaborating on how the activity may cause inconvenience to others, he told the publication, "Even if it’s spontaneous, there are messages, hoardings, and announcements discouraging such behaviour. The videos that go viral on social media might be fun to watch, but the faces of other passengers reveal their discomfort and shock at being included. That should not happen.”

    Responding to the announcement on Twitter, user Garima (@simplymeGR) commented, "Why did you take so long to take such action? Such people can get irritating while travelling. They don't care about others and only dance for a few likes." Another user Manish Gundev @gundev56 wrote, "Very good decision, and please ban Tobacco and cigarette shops around metro stations as well."

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Mar 13, 2023 05:30 pm