Delhi Metro set to launch India's first virtual shopping, recharge app - find out more

Delhi Metro has been adding digital services for commuters in line with the government's Digital India vision. (Representative image)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that it will be launching India's first virtual shopping app for metro commuters. This app will allow passengers to purchase a range of products and book services while travelling, and collect their orders at their destination stations. This initiative is one of the first of its kind in India. While the launch timeline has not yet been officially announced, it is expected to be unveiled soon.

Termed 'Momentum 2.0', this app will also include features such as instant recharge of Delhi Metro's smart cards and smart payment options for other utility services, as well as better access to last mile connectivity, DMRC said in a statement.

Commuters using this app will be able to bikes, e-rickshaws, cabs and the timetable of feeder buses, DTC buses, and cluster bus routes from Delhi Metro's stations.

"The app includes features for e-shopping options with a wide array of goods to choose from. This innovative 'brick & click' store experience will provide users with the convenience of shopping for groceries and other essential items at the metro stations," the transporter added.

Selected brands will display their products and services in the app through extended reality tools, and travellers can make purchases using a QR code, it said. "The immersive and dynamic content at these virtual stores that display the goods on offer at the station will bridge the gap between digital and real-life shopping," it said.

Moreover, DMRC is also in the process of installing digital lockers named "Smart Boxes" at select stations, where goods ordered through e-shopping on this app can be deposited safely and can be collected by the respective buyers once they arrive at their destination station, it said.

These smart boxes will offer secure, tech-enabled management of parcels, security items, and products. These user-friendly lockers will work for the fastest delivery and retrieval cycles in association with e-commerce players. In addition, passengers can also use the smart boxes on a payment basis, the statement said.

In addition, the app will enable commuters to instantly recharge their smart card from anywhere. There is an auto-top-up facility for smart cards inbuilt into the app. The app will also facilitate smart payments.

By setting up automatic instructions, recurring payments such as insurance, electricity, gas payments or FASTag recharge can be made easily, it further stated.

The app will also provide detailed information on facilities available at metro stations such as the location and condition of gates, lifts, escalators, platforms, train timing, occupancy of coaches, and space availability.

Users can get real-time information on the arrival time of trains, subject to operational feasibility, location of platforms and exit gates.

This will help commuters book bikes or cabs before stepping out of the metro and have the vehicle ready on arrival at the destination station. The app will also offer information on shops, outlets, kiosks, and ATMs available at the stations, the DMRC said.

As reported by news agency PTI in February 2022, the Delhi Metro had started work on an ambitious project to integrate its services with e-commerce through digital platforms. To help achieve this goal, the DMRC hired a top consulting firm to work on the plan.

Last year, in February 2021, the DMRC had already taken a step towards modernizing its services by launching a revamped website and mobile app with additional features. With the upcoming virtual shopping app, the DMRC is continuing its efforts to provide innovative solutions for its passengers.