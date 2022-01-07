On wedding day, Delhi bride’s moving tribute to late father: His words embroidered on her veil

Social media users were moved by Suvanya, the bride, getting her father's words embroidered on her veil. (Image posted on Instagram by somehwhatsuvv)

A woman from Delhi paid a moving tribute to her late father at her wedding by wearing an outfit with his words embroidered on it.

The bride, Suvanya, lost her father, a former army officer, to cancer in May last year. His wish was for Suvanya to get married on December 13, the day he was commissioned into the army.

Suvanya told Humans of Bombay that she initially wanted to postpone her wedding after her father’s death but decided to go ahead with it because the date was important to him.

The woman married her partner in Rajasthan on that date. She found the perfect way to hold her beloved father close to her at the ceremony.

She picked the line “from my heart to yours” from a letter her father had written to her on birthday in 2020 and got it embroidered on her veil. A video from the wedding ceremony was shared on Instagram by a handle named “Shaadi Ek Baar”.

Suvanya told Humans of Bombay that she felt her father’s presence throughout the ceremony.

“He was with me when I walked down the aisle. I got his letter embroidered on my veil and he was with Maa during the ceremony -- we kept his picture next to her. He was with us, from up above, showering us with love.”

Suvanya said the realisation that her father will not be with her during her milestones is scary. “But then I remember he is here, he’ll always be here… right in my heart!" she added.

Social media users were moved by Suvanya’s story. “Dad and daughters bond are just amazing,” an Instagram user said.

“I randomly came across this video this made my day,” user named Lali Guptha said. “Such a beautiful gesture."